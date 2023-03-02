'Agatha: Coven of Chaos' actress Okwui Okpokwasili cast in Blumhouse’s ‘The Exorcist’

What an excellent day for an exorcism — and to add another cast member to the upcoming Blumhouse Exorcist sequel.

What an excellent day for an exorcism — and to add another cast member to the currently untitled upcoming Blumhouse sequel to the original 1973 The Exorcist film. Okwui Okpokwasili, who's also set to appear in the forthcoming Marvel Comics-based Disney+ series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, has joined the lineup of the new Exorcist project, Deadline reports.

Okpokwasili, who's big on the experimental dance circuit in New York City, has appeared in films like the post-apocalyptic-set I Am Legend starring Will Smith, shows including NBC’s The Blacklist, and on the stage including last year's Broadway revival of For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf.

Okpokwasili is just the latest actor to join The Exorcist project, due out later this year, with SYFY WIRE confirming last month that Raphael Sbarge will play a pastor in the film. Sbarge is known to fans of the Once Upon a Time fantasy series for his role as Jiminy Cricket/Archie Hopper.

The Exorcist sequel, set 50 years after the events of the 1973 supernatural horror, will focus on a new family with a different possessed child. Previous cast announcements also include Ellen Burstyn (who played actress Chris MacNeil in the original film, the mom of 12-year-old Regan, who's possessed by the devil), Leslie Odom Jr. (who will play the dad of a newly-possessed child and gets in touch with Chris), Olivia Marcum, Ann Dowd, and Lidya Jewett.

The upcoming film, expected to be the first of three, is a joint venture from Blumhouse Productions, Morgan Creek Productions, Universal Pictures, and Peacock. It's being directed by David Gordon Green (who helmed the recent trilogy of Halloween films).

"I don’t even necessarily categorize it as a horror film, although it’s very horror appealing, it’s psychological and dramatic," Green said last year. "It doesn’t have the fun tension-breakers that Halloween would have, because you can’t lean into any of the more campy qualities that I think we enjoy from time to time in the Halloween movies. It’s dead serious and pretty straightforward, and I don’t know, I’m excited about it."

The new Exorcist film will get heads spinning when it hits theaters Oct. 13.

