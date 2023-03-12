The X-Men compete in a game show during hilarious sketch from Jenna Ortega's 'Saturday Night Live' debut

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Jenna Ortega, The 1975” Episode 1841 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Jenna Ortega as Zena, Mikey Day as Professor Zander, and Molly Kearney as Knockout during the “School VS. School” sketch on Saturday, March 11, 2023 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Jenna Ortega, The 1975” Episode 1841 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Jenna Ortega as Zena, Mikey Day as Professor Zander, and Molly Kearney as Knockout during the “School VS. School” sketch on Saturday, March 11, 2023 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

"YOU ARE NOT READY, CHILD!!!" If Kevin Feige & co. are still on the lookout for someone to play Rogue in the MCU, then Jenna Ortega should definitely be able to throw her hat into the ring.

The rising star of Wednesday and Scream proved she could play the moody, power-draining mutant this past weekend in a Marvel-inspired sketch during her first time as host of NBC's Saturday Night Live. She donned a black and white wig in a sketch titled "School vs. School," which imagines a scenario where several members of the X-Men attempt to compete on an academic game show.

For parody purposes, however, Professor Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters has been renamed to "Professor Zander's Academy for Extraordinary Children."

RELATED: Jenna Ortega tells Jimmy Fallon that 'Wednesday' Season 2 will 'up the horror aspect a little bit'

Mikey Day leads the comic book delegation as bald-headed Professor Chandliss Zander, while Ortega and Molly Kearney play his faithful students: Zena Neutrino (a Rogue by any other name with a dash of Jean Grey's psychic abilities) and Knockout (looking like a mixture of Gambit, Colossus, and Cyclops). Zena desperately wants to prove herself by joining the professor's superhero team, but Zander doesn't think she's ready yet. He's proved right when Ms. Neutrino accidentally fries the brain of the opposing team's teacher.

Watch Jenna Ortega in the X-Men inspired 'SNL' sketch

Marvel Studios gained the screen rights to the X-Men and Fantastic Four in 2019 following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox for a whopping $71.3 million. While mutants have yet to make their grand entrance into the wider cinematic universe, Phase 4 projects like Multiverse of Madness, Ms. Marvel, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever incrementally began to set the stage for their introduction.

As of this writing, Marvel has two mutant-related efforts in active stages of production: X-Men '97 (a reboot of the classic animated series that is slated to premiere on Disney+ this fall) and Deadpool 3. The latter, which is being directed by Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy, will feature a team-up between Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman).

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC every Saturday evening at 11:30 p.m. ET. The next live episode, airing April 1, is set to be hosted by Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson, who will be joined by musical guest Lil Yachty.

All 48 seasons of SNL are now streaming on Peacock.