Universal Leads Saturn Award Sci-Fi Noms with Renfield, M3GAN, Chucky, The Ark, Oppenheimer & More!

The science fiction genre was running strong at Universal this past year.

It's been an impressive year of genre storytelling for Universal Pictures and the Saturn Awards have taken notice.

The studio will be well represented at the 51st annual ceremony with a total of 23 nominations for Oppenheimer, M3GAN, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Fast X (now streaming exclusively on Peacock), Renfield, and Knock at the Cabin. Christopher Nolan's 3-hour exploration of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer — aka the "father of the atomic bomb" — leads the bunch with 11 nods, including Best Thriller Film and Best Film Director. On the television side of things, SYFY landed nods for The Ark and Chucky.

Other contenders are Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Avatar: The Way of Water, Barbie, Talk To Me, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Menu, The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, Andor, The Mandalorian, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Silo, and more.

Universal Pictures lands 23 Saturn Award nominations

Oppenheimer

Best Thriller Film

Best Actor in a Film (Cillian Murphy)

Best Supporting Actor in a Film (Robert Downey Jr.)

Best Supporting Actress in a Film (Emily Blunt)

Best Film Director (Christopher Nolan)

Best Film Screenwriting (Christopher Nolan)

Best Film Makeup (Luisa Abel, Jason Hamer)

Best Film Editing (Jennifer Lane)

Best Film Production Design (Ruth De Jong)

Best Film Costume (Ellen Mirojnick)

Best Film Visual Effects (Andrew Jackson, Giacomo Mineo, Scott Fisher, Dave Drzewiecki)

M3GAN

Best Science Fiction Film

Best Younger Performer in a Film (Violet McGraw)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Best Animated Film

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Best Animated Film

Fast X

Best Action/Adventure Film

Best Film Editing ( Dylan Highsmith, Kelly Matsumoto, Corbin Mehl, Laura Yanovich)

Renfield

Best Horror Film

Best Supporting Actor in a Film (Nicolas Cage)

Best Film Music (Marco Beltrami)

Best Film Makeup (Christien Tinsley)

Best Film Production Design (Alec Hammond)

Knock at the Cabin

Best Thriller Film

SYFY Original Series The Ark

Best New Genre Television Series

SYFY & USA Network Original Series Chucky

Best Horror Television Series

Best Younger Performer in a Television Series (Zackary Arthur)

When will the Saturn Awards be presented?

The 2023 Saturn Awards will be presented on February 2 at the L.A. Marriott Burbank Airport Hotel. Can't make it to California? No problem! The event is set to be live-streamed via Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment’s ElectricNOW.

