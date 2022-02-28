Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!
All the sci-fi TV and movies streaming in March 2022: 'The Adam Project,' 'Moon Knight,' 'DMZ' & more
Netflix, Disney+ and all the major players are bringing the big sci-fi goodies this month.
Netflix’s latest A-list sci-fi flick is landing this month, along with a couple of long-gestating, high concept sci-fi series across a couple of different streamers. Grab your remote, load up your queue and let’s dig in.
Disney+ has its latest Marvel original series in Moon Knight, and it aims to bring some of that Netflix era edge to the Mouse House streamer. The service will also have the buzzy new Pixar flick Turning Red.
Netflix’s biggest project in March 2022 is undoubtedly The Adam Project, the Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy joint about a man who time travels back to meet his younger self. The streamer also has some major catalog movies, including the first two Shrek films, Contagion (always a timely one), and Where the Wild Things Are.
Paramount Plus has the new series HALO and Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard; HBO Max has the long-awaited DMZ miniseries; Apple TV+ has new episodes of its psychological thriller Severance; and Amazon has the arrival of the animated The Boys spinoff series Diabolical, plus a new season of the cult hit sci-fi comedy Upload.
Check out the full rundown below.
NETFLIX
HIGHLIGHTS
The Adam Project: After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future. The film stars Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and is directed by Shawn Levy (Free Guy).
March 1
21 Bridges
Battleship
Contagion
Just Like Heaven
One Piece (Multiple Seasons)
Richie Rich (1994)
Shrek
Shrek 2
Sorry to Bother You
Texas Chainsaw 3D
The Guardians of Justice (Season 1)
Where the Wild Things Are
March 3
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 2)
Power Rangers: Dino Fury (Season 2)
March 8
Chip and Potato
March 11
The Adam Project
March 18
Black Crab
March 25
Transformers: BotBots
March 31
Air Bud: Super Pup Z
DISNEY+
HIGHLIGHTS
Moon Knight (Series Premiere): Marvel’s latest original series on Disney+ promises to be the studio’s darkest yet on the platform, blending a brutal psychological thriller that’s equal parts Batman and Indiana Jones.
Turning Red (Film Premiere): Disney and Pixar’s latest project introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter — an unfortunate reality for the teenager.
March 11
Turning Red
Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red
March 16
Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S1, 5 episodes)
March 18
More Than Robots
March 30
Moon Knight (Series premiere)
PEACOCK
March 1
The A-Team (2010)
Being John Malkovich
Cats
Crank
Drive Angry 3D
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Hancock
Hitchcock: The Man Who Know Too Much
Hitchcock: Rear Window
Hitchcock: Rope
Hitchcock: Vertigo
Hot Fuzz
How to Train Your Dragon
Howard the Duck
Leprechaun
Leprechaun 2
Leprechaun 3
Leprechaun 4: In Space
Leprechaun 5: In the Hood
Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood
Lucy
Notting Hill
Pompeii
Psycho
The Punisher
The Road to El Dorado
Seven
Sinister
Taken
Taken 3
Transporter 3
Twelve Monkeys
Underworld
Underworld Awakening
Underworld: Blood Wars
Van Helsing
Zombieland
March 3
Joe vs Carole, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)
March 5
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 14 (NBC)
March 12
Winter Paralympics
March 13
Winter Paralympics
March 15
Family Massacre, Season 1 (Oxygen)
Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)
March 17
Curious George, Season 15, Episodes 1-15 (Peacock Original)
March 22
Twister Killers, Season 1 (Oxygen)
March 23
Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)
HBO MAX
HIGHLIGHTS
DMZ (Series Premiere): Based on the comic of the same name, this ambitious post-apocalyptic series is produced by Ava DuVernay and stars Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt. It’s been in production for… a while, so it’ll be interesting to see how it finally turns out.
Resident Evil (Film Series): Yes, we just got a reboot, but if you’re looking for old school Resident Evil this has you covered. Pretty much all of the original run of films is here, from Afterlife to Retribution.
March 1
Around the World in 80 Days (1956)
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Damnation
Resident Evil: Extinction
Resident Evil: Retribution
Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation
Starship Troopers
Urban Legend
March 2
Blade
March 3
Our Flag Means Death: Season 1 Premiere
March 4
F9: The Fast Saga
March 7
Teen Titans Go!: Season 7A Premiere
March 10
Dune
March 14
Blade Runner: Black Lotus: Season 1
March 17
DMZ: Season 1 Premiere
Jellystone!: Season 2 Premiere
March 18
Halloween Kills, 2021 (Extended Version)
March 31
Moonshot
PRIME VIDEO
HIGHLIGHTS
The Boys Presents: Diabolical: Season 3 of The Boys is still a ways off apparently, but this animated anthology should fill the gap nicely.
Upload (Season 2): The hit sci-fi comedy from creator Greg Daniels (The Office) is back, with Arrowverse alum Robbie Amell still navigating his way through a very weird, digital afterlife.
March 1
City of the Living Dead (Paura nella città dei morti viventi) (1980)
The Crazies (1973)
The Dead and the Damned (2011)
The Four of the Apocalypse (I quattro dell’apocalisse) (1975)
UFO (2018)
March 4
The Boys Presents: Diabolical
March 11
Upload (Season 2)
PARAMOUNT PLUS
HIGHLIGHTS
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Premiere: The hit Star Trek continuation returns, with Sir Patrick Stewart back in arguably his most famous role. This season promises tons of callbacks to The Next Generation era, which should be a blast for fans.
HALO Series Premiere: This project has bounced around development for years now, but is finally coming to live action on streaming. It’s a big, expensive adaptation of the hit Xbox video game series, and it’s already locked in an order for Season 2.
March 1
Behind Enemy Lines
Edward Scissorhands
Flatliners
Ghoulies
Scary Movie 3
Shanghai Noon
The Gift
The Omen
March 3
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 premiere
March 24
HALO (Series Premiere)
March 30
Tomb Hunters (Season 1)
March 31
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder premiere
APPLE TV+
It’s a relatively thin load on Apple TV+ this month, though the buzzy thriller Severance will be rolling out new episodes weekly. The show has been riding a ton of buzz and great reviews, digging into questions of identity and self.
HULU
March 1
8mm
Behind Enemy Lines
Demolition Man
Edward Scissorhands
Evan Almighty
Flatliners (1990)
Fright Night (1985)
Ghoulies
The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy
Land Of The Dead
Look Who's Talking
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
The Omen
Predators
The Raid 2
Shanghai Noon
Spaced Invaders (1990)
Starship Troopers
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
March 3
Oculus
March 12
Multiverse (2022)
March 16
Young Rock: Season 2 Premiere
March 28
The Oscars