All the sci-fi TV and movies streaming in March 2022: 'The Adam Project,' 'Moon Knight,' 'DMZ' & more

Netflix, Disney+ and all the major players are bringing the big sci-fi goodies this month.

Netflix’s latest A-list sci-fi flick is landing this month, along with a couple of long-gestating, high concept sci-fi series across a couple of different streamers. Grab your remote, load up your queue and let’s dig in.

Disney+ has its latest Marvel original series in Moon Knight, and it aims to bring some of that Netflix era edge to the Mouse House streamer. The service will also have the buzzy new Pixar flick Turning Red.

Netflix’s biggest project in March 2022 is undoubtedly The Adam Project, the Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy joint about a man who time travels back to meet his younger self. The streamer also has some major catalog movies, including the first two Shrek films, Contagion (always a timely one), and Where the Wild Things Are.

Paramount Plus has the new series HALO and Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard; HBO Max has the long-awaited DMZ miniseries; Apple TV+ has new episodes of its psychological thriller Severance; and Amazon has the arrival of the animated The Boys spinoff series Diabolical, plus a new season of the cult hit sci-fi comedy Upload.

NETFLIX

HIGHLIGHTS

The Adam Project: After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future. The film stars Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and is directed by Shawn Levy (Free Guy).

March 1

21 Bridges

Battleship

Contagion

Just Like Heaven

One Piece (Multiple Seasons)

Richie Rich (1994)

Shrek

Shrek 2

Sorry to Bother You

Texas Chainsaw 3D

The Guardians of Justice (Season 1)

Where the Wild Things Are

March 3

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 2)

Power Rangers: Dino Fury (Season 2)

March 8

Chip and Potato

March 11

The Adam Project

March 18

Black Crab

March 25

Transformers: BotBots

March 31

Air Bud: Super Pup Z

DISNEY+

HIGHLIGHTS

Moon Knight (Series Premiere): Marvel’s latest original series on Disney+ promises to be the studio’s darkest yet on the platform, blending a brutal psychological thriller that’s equal parts Batman and Indiana Jones.

Turning Red (Film Premiere): Disney and Pixar’s latest project introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter — an unfortunate reality for the teenager.

March 11

Turning Red

Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red

March 16

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S1, 5 episodes)

March 18

More Than Robots

March 30

Moon Knight (Series premiere)

PEACOCK

March 1

The A-Team (2010)

Being John Malkovich

Cats

Crank

Drive Angry 3D

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hancock

Hitchcock: The Man Who Know Too Much

Hitchcock: Rear Window

Hitchcock: Rope

Hitchcock: Vertigo

Hot Fuzz

How to Train Your Dragon

Howard the Duck

Leprechaun

Leprechaun 2

Leprechaun 3

Leprechaun 4: In Space

Leprechaun 5: In the Hood

Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood

Lucy

Notting Hill

Pompeii

Psycho

The Punisher

The Road to El Dorado

Seven

Sinister

Taken

Taken 3

Transporter 3

Twelve Monkeys

Underworld

Underworld Awakening

Underworld: Blood Wars

Van Helsing

Zombieland

March 3

Joe vs Carole, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)

March 5

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 14 (NBC)

March 12

Winter Paralympics

March 13

Winter Paralympics

March 15

Family Massacre, Season 1 (Oxygen)

Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)

March 17

Curious George, Season 15, Episodes 1-15 (Peacock Original)

March 22

Twister Killers, Season 1 (Oxygen)

March 23

Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)

HBO MAX

HIGHLIGHTS

DMZ (Series Premiere): Based on the comic of the same name, this ambitious post-apocalyptic series is produced by Ava DuVernay and stars Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt. It’s been in production for… a while, so it’ll be interesting to see how it finally turns out.

Resident Evil (Film Series): Yes, we just got a reboot, but if you’re looking for old school Resident Evil this has you covered. Pretty much all of the original run of films is here, from Afterlife to Retribution.

March 1

Around the World in 80 Days (1956)

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Damnation

Resident Evil: Extinction

Resident Evil: Retribution

Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation

Starship Troopers

Urban Legend

March 2

Blade

March 3

Our Flag Means Death: Season 1 Premiere

March 4

F9: The Fast Saga

March 7

Teen Titans Go!: Season 7A Premiere

March 10

Dune

March 14

Blade Runner: Black Lotus: Season 1

March 17

DMZ: Season 1 Premiere

Jellystone!: Season 2 Premiere

March 18

Halloween Kills, 2021 (Extended Version)

March 31

Moonshot

PRIME VIDEO

HIGHLIGHTS

The Boys Presents: Diabolical: Season 3 of The Boys is still a ways off apparently, but this animated anthology should fill the gap nicely.

Upload (Season 2): The hit sci-fi comedy from creator Greg Daniels (The Office) is back, with Arrowverse alum Robbie Amell still navigating his way through a very weird, digital afterlife.

March 1

City of the Living Dead (Paura nella città dei morti viventi) (1980)

The Crazies (1973)

The Dead and the Damned (2011)

The Four of the Apocalypse (I quattro dell’apocalisse) (1975)

UFO (2018)

March 4

The Boys Presents: Diabolical

March 11

Upload (Season 2)

PARAMOUNT PLUS

HIGHLIGHTS

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Premiere: The hit Star Trek continuation returns, with Sir Patrick Stewart back in arguably his most famous role. This season promises tons of callbacks to The Next Generation era, which should be a blast for fans.

HALO Series Premiere: This project has bounced around development for years now, but is finally coming to live action on streaming. It’s a big, expensive adaptation of the hit Xbox video game series, and it’s already locked in an order for Season 2.

March 1

Behind Enemy Lines

Edward Scissorhands

Flatliners

Ghoulies

Scary Movie 3

Shanghai Noon

The Gift

The Omen

March 3

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 premiere

March 24

HALO (Series Premiere)

March 30

Tomb Hunters (Season 1)

March 31

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder premiere

APPLE TV+

It’s a relatively thin load on Apple TV+ this month, though the buzzy thriller Severance will be rolling out new episodes weekly. The show has been riding a ton of buzz and great reviews, digging into questions of identity and self.

HULU

March 1

8mm

Behind Enemy Lines

Demolition Man

Edward Scissorhands

Evan Almighty

Flatliners (1990)

Fright Night (1985)

Ghoulies

The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy

Land Of The Dead

Look Who's Talking

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

The Omen

Predators

The Raid 2

Shanghai Noon

Spaced Invaders (1990)

Starship Troopers

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

March 3

Oculus

March 12

Multiverse (2022)

March 16

Young Rock: Season 2 Premiere

March 28

The Oscars