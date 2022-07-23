SDCC: Marvel reveals 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty' and 'Secret Wars' for MCU's Phase 6

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige kicked off the studio's Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday night by laying out the close of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Phase 4" and then offering the entirety of "Phase 5," which will take us through the end of 2024. For a while, it seemed like that was all the news we'd get from the MCU's timeline.

Then Feige brought out the big guns.

To close out the Hall H event Saturday night, after hearing from the casts of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Feige brought up yet another blank timeline teasing Phase 6 of the MCU, and confirmed that it would launch on Nov. 8, 2024 with Fantastic Four, the much-anticipated MCU debut of the First Family of Marvel Comics. Putting a release date on a film that was first revealed way back in 2019 is exciting enough, but Feige wasn't done.

According to the studio head and mastermind of the MCU, Phases 4, 5, and 6 of Marvel's grand plan will now be known as The Multiverse Saga, continuing on from The Infinity Saga that concluded in Phase 3 with Avengers: Endgame. So, what's The Multiverse Saga? We don't know much yet, but we now know Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) will be the Big Bad, and that it'll feature not one, but two new Avengers films releasing within months of each other.

Just announced in Hall H:



On May 2, 2025, Marvel will drop Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, reforming the Earth's Mightiest Heroes team in some new incarnation we haven't yet seen to take on Kang himself. Then, on Nov. 7, 2025, the event fans have been hoping for ever since Endgame wrapped up: Avengers: Secret Wars.

That's right. We don't know how close it'll hew to the comics, or which version of the Secret Wars event Marvel is hoping to adapt, but we now know that Secret Wars is coming, and the Fantastic Four will officially be along for the MCU ride. There's still lots to learn about all of these films, but just as Phase 3 offered an epic conclusion to what began with Iron Man, Phase 6 is looking to cap off the last several years of stories with a bang.

