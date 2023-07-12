Serenity Star Jewel Staite Talks Firefly Revival Odds - Plus Her One Wish For a Sequel

Jewel Staite loves Firefly just as much as you do, but there's another show in her career that seems more primed for a return.

It's been almost two decades since the cast of Firefly and writer/director Joss Whedon put a capper on their story with the big-screen adventure Serenity, but that hasn't stopped the series' fanbase from growing. Thanks to repeat viewings of the show on streaming services, as well as spinoffs and follow-ups in the comic book world and beyond, Firefly remains a beloved, if short-lived, space opera saga, so much so that fans are still asking its creators about a potential revival.

Well, according to Jewel Staite, if you want one of her shows to come back, it's probably not going to be that one.

Staite, who played Serenity mechanic Kaylee on the short-lived series and in the Serenity film, told TVLine recently that she definitely still gets plenty of questions about when Firefly might come back, but lately she's steering fans toward yet another project that attracted a major fanbase in a short period of time: The L.A. Complex.

“I get asked all the time about Season 2 of Firefly, which makes me laugh because it’s been like 20 years, but when I get asked that, I’m like, ‘There’s a better chance of L.A. Complex than there is of Firefly,'” Staite said. “There’s been rumblings and talk about that with [L.A. Complex creator] Martin [Gero] a little bit over the last few years in the hopes that maybe we could get to do that again someday."

Airing over two seasons and 19 episodes in 2012, The L.A. Complex followed the lives of a group of aspiring actors and performers who all lived in the same Los Angeles apartment complex. Staite co-starred in the series as Raquel, a formerly successful actress who was willing to do just about anything to get her career back on track, and while the show didn't have a long life on The CW a decade ago, it did gain fans who still want to talk to her about the show today, particularly since it left so many storylines unfinished.

“It was so unfinished when it was left off and just feels like we could have kept going for a while,” Staite said. “It’s the kind of show that just gets zanier and zanier, too, as time goes on, like a juicy sort of guilty pleasure kind of show, and it felt that way to work on it, too.”

The moment for a Serenity sequel may have passed, but that doesn't mean Staite's done thinking about Kaylee and the rest of the Serenity crew. When asked what she thinks might have happened to everyone's favorite sweet-natured mechanic, she has a very clear answer.

“Oh, I just wanted her to be a mom,” Staite said. “I think Kaylee would have made a wonderful mother, and I love the idea of a baby being on the ship and raising the stakes so much. I feel like it would just show different sides to every character’s personality to have a baby around. I would love to have seen Captain Mal holding an infant and not sure what to do with it…. I feel like there’s way more than one kid there. Kaylee would just want to have as many as possible.”

