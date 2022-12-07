Showtime drops first bloody teaser for 'Yellowjackets' Season 2, confirms March 2023 return

The long Yellowjackets limbo is almost over. Showtime is finally teeing up the return of the beloved horror thriller for its second season, which will drop on March 24, 2023 for Showtime OnDemand subscribers and March 26 for Showtime cable subscribers.

The series debuted in November 2021 and quickly became the end of the year watercooler hit. Actors Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales) and Christina Ricci (Wednesday) were all multi-award nominated for their roles as the adult survivors of the infamous 1996 plane crash involving the Yellowjackets girls high school soccer team.

Here's a look at the deep woods shenanigans to come:

Season 2 will add Lauren Ambrose (Servant) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) as series regulars, and Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) in a season long guest arc.

The series is told in both the present (2021) and past (1996), before the plane crash, and then right after. It charts in parallel how the survivors are still managing their trauma — in plenty of unhealthy ways — in the 25 years since the terrible event, and in the flashbacks, what they had to do to survive in the immediate aftermath of the crash. Season 1 had them dealing with a lack of food, impending winter, mental health deterioration, animal attacks and strange rune symbols popping up on the trees and surrounding the cabin, all of which made for one hell of a potboiler. And then, they threw in a Lord of the Flies-esque spiral into cannibalism, murder and maybe even a cult?

From the looks of the teaser, the snow that started falling in the last episodes of Season 1 is only going to make life harder for the plane crash survivors. And perhaps blood sacrifices are also going to be part of the survival game.

Showrunners Lyle, Nickerson and Jonathan Lisco have a ton of cliffhangers to address like the kidnapping of Natalie (Lewis), Antler Queen Lottie (Courtney Eaton), what was really going on with adult Shauna's lover Adam (Peter Gadiot), and the altar in adult Taissa's (Tawny Cypress) basement, to just name a few.

