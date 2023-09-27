Live Like an All Star in This Scottish Highlands Airbnb Inspired by Shrek's Swamp Dwelling

All that glitters is gold... only Airbnbs break the mold. Shrek fans will soon have the opportunity to live the swamp life enjoyed by Mike Myers' ornery ogre with a marshy Airbnb coming to the Scottish Highlands just in time for Halloween.

Fittingly hosted by Shrek's motor-mouthed pal, Donkey (voiced by Eddie Murphy), the secluded recreation of the iconic locale featured in the hit DreamWorks Animation franchise offers up a "mud-laden, moss-covered, murky-watered oasis," and is "a perfectly snug spot to escape from village life and embrace the beauty of nature," according to the official description.

Shrekâs Swamp is now on Airbnb.



How to book the Shrek Airbnb in Scotland

Bookings for the Shrek-inspired getaway open Friday, October 13 at 6 p.m. BST. The Airbnb is available for one or two night stays for up to three guests between October 27-29. Children are permitted to come, but must be five years or older.

You are more than free to stay up late, swapping manly tales, and once the morning rolls around, it is highly encouraged that someone volunteer to whip up a batch of piping hot waffles.

Why does Shrek speak in a Scottish accent?

To make a long story short, it's because Mike Myers wanted him to have a Scottish accent. After replacing the late Chris Farley, Myers recorded all of Shrek's dialogue in his normal voice before deciding that it didn't fit the character. He requested to make the ogre a Scotsman (à la Austin Powers' Fat Bastard) and the rest is history.

"To me, the Eurocentric form that is the fairy tale is really about classicism," he explained during an interview with Vanity Fair last year. "When I was approached to do Shrek, I originally did it as a Canadian. I re-recorded it as Scottish because that, to me, seems the most working class. But I also have a love of the Scottish people. I have Scottish ancestry."

Will there be another Shrek movie?

Following the critical and box office success of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish — which garnered an Oscar nod for Best Animated Feature — DreamWorks has entered active development on a fifth Shrek movie with the original voice cast expected to reprise their iconic characters. While the ending of Last Wish did hint at a return to the kingdom of Far Far Away, it wasn't meant to serve as an official announcement of Shrek 5.

"We put that in in a hopeful way," co-director Joel Crawford told SYFY WIRE earlier this year. "We love the Shrek universe [and] we’re so happy to be able to continue Puss in Boots' story. We were really hopeful of, ‘If audiences receive the movie and want more of the Shrek world and demand more, then we can go to Far Far Away. We don’t know any master plan. We were kind of like Perrito, we were like, ‘Let’s be hopeful!’"

