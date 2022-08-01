First 'Spirit Halloween: The Movie' teaser takes you inside the world's spookiest store

It's still hot outside, but we finally seem to be turning the corner on summer, which means thoughts are turning to the fall, and the spookiest time of the year. Soon, Spirit Halloween stores will start putting up banners all across the country, heralding the Halloween season and inviting us all to replenish our stock of plastic skeletons and foam tombstones. And this year, Spirit Halloween is bringing more than just costumes and decorations to the party.

Yes, this is the year Spirit Halloween enters the movie business with the appropriately titled Spirit Halloween: The Movie. Announced back in the spring, the new film will tell the story of a group of kids who end up locked in a Spirit Halloween store on Halloween night, and the spooky things that happen while they're trapped inside. Now, the first trailer for the film has arrived, and it's...well, pretty much exactly what you'd expect from that premise.

In the trailer, three boys who've decided they're too old for trick-or-treating -- played by Donovan Colan, Dylan Frankel, and Jaiden Smith -- decide their Halloween night fun this year will be sneaking into the new Spirit Halloween that just opened in a strangely deserted part of town, staying until after the store is closed, and then hanging out inside all night. What could go wrong? Well, when you consider that the store apparently exists on a site tied to a decades-old curse, quite a lot, especially when an uninvited girl (Marissa Reyes) shows up, who may or may not be possessed by some evil spirit.

Check out the trailer below:

Several things stand out about this trailer, not least of which is the fact that this Spirit Halloween is, well, spookily well-stocked for a store on Halloween night. Anyone who's ever dropped by one of those stores a day or two before Halloween knows that the selection has slimmed down considerably, so this place is either in a really bad location, or the inventory is supernatural. The latter explanation seems pretty clear, as we see the characters of Spirit Halloween coming to life in the form of giant teddy bears, monsters with power tools, and much more. It all looks like spooky fun, and maybe even the kind of Halloween film the kids can comfortably watch with a few handfuls of candy.

Also starring Rachel Leigh Cook and Christopher Lloyd, Spirit Halloween: The Movie hits theaters this fall.

