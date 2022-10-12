Humbug! Ryan Reynolds & Will Ferrell get jolly in teaser trailer for holiday musical 'Spirited'

Turn that Scrooge-like frown upside down with the first teaser trailer for Apple's Spirited. God bless us, everyone!

A musical twist on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, the festive film from Apple TV+ stars Buddy the Elf himself — Will Ferrell — as the Ghost of Christmas Present, who has been tasked with reforming a wayward soul, Clint Briggs (Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds), just in time for the holidays. Clint gets the upper hand on his would-be spiritual guide, forcing the Present to re-examine his own past, present, and future.

Indeed, this is the very first adaptation of the classic tale to be told from the perspective of the ghosts, who have been doing their jobs for so long, it becomes rather difficult to keep track all the important characters they have influenced over the millennia. "My first save?" It was this little sick kid. What did they call him? Sweet kid, one crutch..." Ferrell's character wonders aloud, clearly referring to Tiny Tim. Briggs points this out right away, but the apparition stubbornly throws out other names, none of which are even remotely close: "Little Larry, Micro Mike, and Super Small Steve."

Watch below:

Academy Award-winner Octavia Spencer (Ma), Sunita Mani (Servant), and Patrick Page (Evil) round out the principal cast. Reynolds took advantage of the teaser's release to poke fun at his "rival," Hugh Jackman (the pair recently confirmed they're joining forces on Deadpool 3), who turns 54 today. "Happy Birthday, Hugh," Reynolds tweeted, going on to rib Jackman about his theater experience. "This year, I’m giving you the gift of being much worse than you at singing and dancing. But at least there’s Will and Octavia!"

Sean Anders (Daddy's Home) directed the project, working off a screenplay he co-wrote with John Morris (Instant Family). Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Oscar-winning duo behind the toe-tapping numbers featured in Damien Chazelle's La La Land, whipped up original tracks for this holly jolly endeavor. Chloe Arnold (The Late Late Show with James Corden) handled the dance choreography — of which there is plenty.

Ferrell, Anders, and Morris produced the feature alongside George Dewey (Free Guy), David Koplan (Uncut Gems), and Jessica Elbaum (The Shrink Next Door). Pasek and Paul are executive producers with Diana Pokorny (The Call of the Wild).

Spirited rides a one-horse open sleigh into theaters everywhere Friday, Nov. 11 (the same day as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we might add) before making its way to Apple TV+ a week later on Nov. 18.

