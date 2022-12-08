Amazon reportedly fielding ‘Stargate’ pitches, but ‘SG-1’ team seems unlikely to return

We’re waiting to lock in the last chevon when it comes to solid Stargate news, but some new reports indicate Amazon and MGM are ramping up plans to do something with the sci-fi franchise. What is it? Well, that's where things get a little fuzzy.

The report comes via Dial the Gate, which cites reports that Amazon and MGM are in the early stages of fielding pitches and soliciting ideas for how to leverage the Stargate brand (which the tech giant acquired when it purchases MGM). That could mean TV shows, movies, or a combination of both.

Reports remain unconfirmed, but creative teams rumored to be approached and potentially in the mix (or at least on Amazon’s short list to approach) include Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (The Expanse), J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot production shingle, and even some of the creative team behind Amazon hit The Boys. It sounds like things are still incredibly early, so take any report with a grain of salt, but it at least seems like the studio is keen to get something going in regards to new Stargate stories.

One person who it seems less likely to be involved is original Stargate SG-1 co-creator Brad Wright, who talked about the franchise’s future as part of a recent Reddit AMA (via Gateworld). Wright reiterated he’s “sure” MGM and Amazon will do something with Stargate, he’s just “less sure” it will actually include him or the world he created with SG-1 and Atlantis. Wright had previously worked on a revival pitch before Amazon bought MGM, but it seems that purchase has very much changed the calculus when it comes to the franchise’s potential.

“A few years ago now, MGM reached out to me and asked me to develop a pilot script for a new series, but so much has changed since then, including all of the players. Amazon is probably deciding what to do with Stargate as a tent-pole franchise and that may take some time. I wish them well,” Wright explained. “I doubt it’s because my script wasn’t ambitious enough, because it was huge! But it wasn’t a reinvention of the franchise and that may be what they’re looking for. I don’t know. I’ve not spoken to anyone at Amazon. I’m not keeping secrets. … I don’t think Amazon has decided anything yet.”

Wright’s script had aimed to thread the needle within the old canon as a revival, connecting the world of the original shows to a new story that still plays within the expansive canon and sandbox created over a decade of episodes on SG-1, Atlantis and Stargate Universe. But what will Amazon do now? That’s the big question. A soft reboot seems more likely, especially if Amazon sees franchise potential in Stargate. Fans no doubt love the original shows and characters, but that’s a whole lot of canon to be locked into for a potentially brand new creative team.

In the meantime, all we can do is wait — and of course rewatch old Stargate episodes on Prime Video, of course.

If you’re looking for even more sci-fi adventure, check out SYFY’s acclaimed Battlestar Galactica streaming now on Peacock. Plus keep an eye out for SYFY’s new original series The Ark, which launches in Feb. 2023 on SYFY.