Stephen King praises 'Halloween Ends' as a 'surprisingly character-driven' slasher flick

When one of the greatest horror authors in the history of literature says your horror movie is good, you better sit up and pay attention. Posting on his Twitter account Thursday evening, Stephen King — yes that Stephen King — praised Halloween Ends as a "surprisingly character-driven" slasher flick.

Compliments don't get much higher than that, right? After all, King has built an entire legacy of masterful works that never lose sight of memorably relatable characters, even as things take a turn for the weird and supernatural.

Check out King's brief thoughts in the tweet below:

I enjoyed HALLOWEEN ENDS. It doesn't reinvent the wheel, but it's--gasp!--surprisingly character driven. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 13, 2022

Set four years after the events of Halloween Kills, the trilogy capper picks up with Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) attempting to move on with her life since Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) just up and vanished after murdering Karen (Judy Greer) in the last movie. Laurie's quiet, memoir-writing existence is suddenly shattered by the return of evil when a young teenager named Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), finds himself accused of murdering a child. Andi Matichak (Laurie's granddaughter, Allyson), Will Patton (Officer Frank Hawkins) and Kyle Richards (one of the kids from the '78 original, Lindsey Wallace) round out the principal cast.

“I hope this feels like satisfying closure,” returning director, executive producer, and co-writer David Gordon Green recently told SYFY WIRE. “I want it to be a wild, entertaining night at the movies. I want it to be Midnight Madness. But I hope we look at Laurie and Michael and feel satisfying closure. Namaste.”

"The 2018 movie and Kills were about a woman who was prepared for Michael every day of her life," Curtis explained in a recent behind-the-scenes featurette. "This is a movie where she's actually trying to move on, and then Michael comes back."

Gordon Green shares screenplay credit with Danny McBride, Paul Brad Logan, and Chris Bernier. Curtis is an executive producer on Ends alongside its director, McBride, John Carpenter (he also composed the music with his son, Cody Carpenter, and godson, Daniel Davies), Ryan Freimann, Ryan Turek, Andrew Golov, Thom Zadra, and Christopher H. Warner. Jason Blum, Malek Akkad, and Bill Block are on board as producers.

Halloween Ends is now playing in theaters and on Peacock. The movie brought in just over $5 million in Thursday previews.