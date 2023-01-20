Steven Spielberg and Ron Howard partner up for documentary on GOAT film composer John Williams

You knew it was coming. After decades of composing some of the most iconic film scores in the history of cinema, John Williams is finally taking center stage in a forthcoming documentary about his storied life and career.

The Hollywood Reporter confirms that the feature-length project hails from Amblin Television, Imagine Documentaries, and Nedland Media. Steven Spielberg (nearly all of whose movies have been scored by Williams since 1974), Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Justin Wilkes, Sara Bernstein, and Meredith Kaulfers are all on board to executive produce.

Williams, who will turn 91 years old next month, considered retiring from entertainment following his work on this summer's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but decided against it upon learning that Spielberg has no intention of giving up the director's chair. The duo recently celebrated 50 years of professional collaboration with The Fabelmans, which is now available to rent and/or purchase on digital platforms.

"John rewrites my films musically," Spielberg explained in a recent featurette about the film, which tells a semi-fictional account of the director's formative years in Arizona and California. "If I have six drafts of a movie by a writer, John is the seventh and final draft. And that's the draft I go out with ... John's music is global and it lives beyond its source material and it deserves to."

"Look what he's given me, the canvas that he's given me over 50 years to write everything. All the way from Jurassic Park to Schindler's List and back again," added Williams. "He's given all that to the public and to the people around the world."

Throughout his career, the prolific composer has won five Oscars, 20 Grammys, three Emmys, and four Golden Globes. His blockbuster themes for some of the most influential projects in history — Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Superman, Star Wars, E.T., Indiana Jones, Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, and more — are instantly recognizable to even the most casual of moviegoers.

We'll get to hear his next sonic adventure when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opens Friday, June 30.

The Fabelmans recently took home a pair of Golden Globes for Best Director and Best Motion Picture - Drama. It is the third project directed by Steven Spielberg to nab these awards after Schindler's List (1993) and Saving Private Ryan (1998). The former — a heart-wrenching tale of righteousness during the Holocaust and an absolute must-watch for anyone who does not wish to see the evil of the past repeated — is currently streaming on Peacock.