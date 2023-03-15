Watch 'Stranger Things' star Maya Hawke perform new single on an Upside Down-free 'The Tonight Show'

Thankfully Vecna hasn't infiltrated the studio at The Tonight Show yet. Stranger Things star Maya Hawke stopped by the Jimmy Fallon-hosted talk show on Tuesday to perform the single "Thérèse" from her latest album Moss, which was released last September.

Her dramatic and serious delivery of the song was a switch from what we usually see her doing on the hit Netflix sci-fi horror series, where her character Robin spends a lot of time running away from The Mind Flayer or other creepy creatures from the alternate dimension known as the Upside Down. During a previous appearance on The Tonight Show, Hawke explained that "Thérèse" was inspired by a piece of artwork at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

"There’s a painting at the Met, and it’s called 'Thérèse Dreaming,' and it’s the name of the girl in the painting," she told Fallon at the time, "and it’s a song about the girl in the painting, who in my head is me.” Things came full circle this week when Hawke, the daughter of actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, sang "Thérèse" on the show.

Watch Maya Hawke sing 'Thérèse' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:

Hawke's Robin made her Stranger Things debut on Season 3 in 2019, introduced as a character working alongside fellow fan favorite Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) at a mall ice cream shop. That season saw Steve falling for Robin before she came out to him as gay. Robin returned for Season 4, where she finds her own potential love interest, and spends a lot of time annoying best pal Steve with her fast-talking habits.

Season 4 also introduced us to the all-powerful and evil Vecna, who lives in the Upside Down but is ultimately able to spill the dimension into Hawkins, the fictional Indiana town where most of the show takes place. We'll find out more of what Vecna and Robin are up to when Stranger Things returns for a fifth and final season, though no release date has been announced yet.

All episodes of the current season of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon are now streaming on Peacock. New episodes of The Tonight Show air weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.