Peacock is the home for new SYFY originals, plus several new genre hits like Mrs. Davis and more.

Stream SYFY’s The Ark and Resident Alien, Plus Sci-Fi Originals Twisted Metal & More on Peacock

Looking to find your favorite SYFY shows, or buzzy genre originals on streaming? NBC Universal’s Peacock is a one-stop shop, with several new SYFY original series, plus acclaimed Peacock original series from some of the biggest creators and stars.

Peacock features next-day programming from NBC, as well as exclusive streaming releases for theatrical films like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Cocaine Bear, Renfield and more. The service also has myriad original series and movies, plus a deep catalog of older content.

What is Peacock? Peacock is NBC's streaming service and the official streaming home of NBC programming, as well as cable programing from SYFY, Oxygen and Bravo.

Which SYFY shows are streaming on Peacock? Several SYFY original series are streaming on Peacock, including current series The Ark and Resident Alien, plus classic shows like Farscape, Paranormal Witness, Firestarter: Rekindled, Face Off and more.

What else is available to stream on Peacock? Peacock is home to several hit original series, including Twisted Metal, Damon Lindelof’s Mrs. Davis, Rian Johnson’s Poker Face and more.

The streamer is also home to next-day programming for NBC shows, so you can catch shows like Quantum Leap and La Brea the day after they premiere on NBC. But that's not all. The streaming service is also the exclusive streaming home of theatrical releases like The Super Mario Bros, Movie, Cocaine Bear, Renfield and more. You can find more than 80,000 hours of original, current, and classic movies and TV shows, as well as live sports, news, and events.

(l-r) Caitlin Bassett as Addison, Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Song in QUANTUM LEAP Season 1 Episode 16 Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Are live sports streaming on Peacock? Are you a sports fan? If so, jump on the Peacock craze to catch all your favorite matchups live! Stream your favorite live sports events, like Sunday Night Football, Premier League, WWE, exclusive MLB, FIFA, and IndyCar, by taking advantage of everything Peacock offers.

How much does it cost to subscribe to Peacock? Fans can sign up for Peacock Premium for $5.99 a month (or $59.99 for the year) and get 80,000-plus hours of the best in TV, movies and sports.



Peacock Premium Plus, which includes no ads (limited exclusions), the ability to download select titles and watch offline, and your local NBC channel live, 24/7, is available for $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

Is there a student discount for Peacock? Starting in 2023, students 18 years or older can get a Peacock Premium subscription for just $1.99 a month for 12 months. Annual student verification is required and terms apply.

Get started here.