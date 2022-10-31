Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!
Everything coming to Peacock in November 2022: ‘Nope’, ‘The Grinch’, ‘Despicable Me,’ & more
Jordan Peele’s sci-fi horror hit comes in for landing Nov. 18, flanked by tons more movies and Peacock originals.
Spooky season might be officially over after Oct. 31, but at Peacock, the scares won’t stop as we pick up the pieces (of candy!) in the aftermath of our annual Halloween gorge. November marks the auspicious streaming debut of Jordan Peele’s Nope on the platform, plus tons more movie arrivals with a Thanksgiving-fresh cornucopia of NBC and Peacock originals.
Fresh from almost tripling its production budget with a $170 million box office run, Peele’s sci-fi horror flick descends like a spaceship onto Peacock beginning on Nov. 18. Lassoing a remote ranch with tons of E.T. drama as a UFO decides to dart in from above, Nope already is available for rent or purchase on digital platforms, as well as via good old-fashioned physical media (Blu-Ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD). The Nov. 1 landing of Cape Fear, Gremlins, and Gremlins 2: The New Batch assures that Peele's hapless sky-watchers won’t be alone in keeping the post-Halloween scares going.
November’s first day also signals the landing of a slew of sweet genre movie hits and time-tested classics: Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2, Journey to the Center of the Earth, The Big Lebowski, Howard the Duck, Scarface, 2005’s King Kong, the 2015 sci-fi comedy Pixels, and Scarlett Johansson in the Luc Besson-directed sci-fi mind twister Lucy all make their Peacock premieres starting Nov. 1. Just in time to vibe with all you early Christmas-decorating types, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical, along with Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, also come knocking on Nov. 1.
As always, the Peacock brand banner keeps flying this month as the streaming home for new episodes of original NBC and Peacock series the same week that they air. Catch weekly new drops for Quantum Leap, La Brea, Season 2 of The Capture, and the series premieres of Peacock exclusives Irreverent, The Calling, Caillou: The Silver Knight, and Pitch Perfect sequel Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.
Scroll below to check out the full listing for everything coming to Peacock this month (Items marked with * indicate programming exclusive to Peacock.)
November 1
5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas, 2021
8 Mile, 2002
The Adjustment Bureau, 2011
Admission, 2013
Along Came Polly, 2004
American Gangster, 2007
Balto, 1995
Barbie & Her Sisters in The Great Puppy Adventure, 2015
Barbie in a Christmas Carol, 2008
Barbie in a Mermaid Tale, 2010
Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2, 2012
Barbie in the Pink Shoes, 2013
Barbie: The Pearl Princess, 2014
Barbie: A Perfect Christmas, 2011
Battleship, 2012
Beethoven, 1992
Beethoven’s 2nd, 1993
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure, 2011
The Big Lebowski, 1998
Blankman, 1994*
Blippi’s Snowflake Scavenger Hunt, 2022*
Blue Streak, 1999*
The Bone Collector, 1999
The Boss, 2016*
Bridesmaids, 2011
Bruce Almighty, 2003*
Cape Fear, 1991
Casino, 1995
Death Becomes Her, 1992
Death Race, 2008
The Deer Hunter, 1979
Despicable Me, 2010*
Despicable Me 2, 2013*
The Dilemma, 2011
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003*
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical, 2020
Easy A, 2010*
Evan Almighty, 2007
The Express, 2008
The Family Man, 2000*
Fletch, 1985
Fletch Lives, 1989
Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008
Greenberg, 2010
Gremlins, 1984
Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990
Harry and the Hendersons, 1987
How Murray Saved Christmas, 2014*
Howard the Duck, 1986
The Huntsman: Winter’s War, 2016*
It’s Complicated, 2009
Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008*
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, 2012*
Just Friends, 2005*
King Kong, 2005*
The Last of the Mohicans, 1992
The Legend of Frosty the Snowman, 2005*
Liar, Liar, 1997
Meet the Parents, 2000*
Meet the Fockers, 2004*
Little Fockers, 2010*
Love Actually, 2003*
Lucy, 2014*
Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011
Major Payne, 1995
Mamma Mia!, 2008
Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You, 2017
Midway, 2019*
Monsters vs. Aliens, 2009
Mr. Bean’s Holiday, 2007
Mystery Men, 1999
Nanny McPhee, 2006
Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010
One True Thing, 1998
Out of Africa, 1985
Pixels, 2015*
Pride and Prejudice, 2005
Prime, 2005
Reality Bites, 1994
The Replacements, 2000*
Ride Along 2, 2016*
Role Models, 2008
Saving Santa, 2013*
Scarface, 1983
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, 2012
Selena, 1997
Taken 2, 2012*
The Spy Who Dumped Me, 2018*
This is 40, 2012*
Tower Heist, 2011
Two Can Play That Game, 2001*
Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, 2017*
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 2005*
The Waltons: Homecoming, 2021*
Wanderlust, 2012
Warcraft, 2016*
The Wedding Date, 2005
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008
Whiplash, 2014*
Woody Woodpecker, 2018
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Snake in the Grass, Season 1 (USA)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
World Gymnastics Championships (Women)*
November 2
Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
LPGA Tour – TOTO Japan Classic – Round 1
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
World Gymnastics Championships (Men)*
November 3
A Friend of the Family, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*
The Capture, Season 2, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
LPGA Tour – TOTO Japan Classic – Round 2
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
PGA TOUR – World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba – Round 1
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
November 4
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Men’s Short*
ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track – Salt Lake City: Day 1*
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
LPGA Tour – TOTO Japan Classic – Round 3
PGA TOUR – Champions TimberTech Championship – Round 1
PGA TOUR – World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba – Round 2
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Exeter Chiefs*
Race for the Championship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Women’s Rugby World Cup – Semifinal 1
World Gymnastics Championships – Men’s All-Around*
November 5
Breeders’ Cup Classic Horse Racing – Keeneland
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Free Dance*
Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Men’s Freestyle*
Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Pairs Freestyle*
Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Pairs Short*
Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Rhythm Short*
Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Women’s Short*
Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Women’s Freestyle*
ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track – Salt Lake City: Day 2*
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
LPGA Tour – TOTO Japan Classic – Final Round
Notre Dame Football vs. Clemson
PGA TOUR – Champions TimberTech Championship – Round 2
PGA TOUR – World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba – Round 3
Premier League – Everton v. Leicester City
Premier League – Man City v. Fulham
Premier League – Leeds United v. Bournemouth
Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Brentford*
Premier League – Wolves v. Brighton*
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Saracens*
Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Wasps*
Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Bath Rugby*
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Gloucester Rugby*
Women’s Rugby World Cup – Semifinal 2*
World Gymnastics Championships – Apparatus*
WWE Crown Jewel*
Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
November 6
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track – Salt Lake City: Day 3*
NASCAR Cup Series Race – Phoenix
PGA TOUR – Champions TimberTech Championship – Final Round
PGA TOUR – World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba – Final Round
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Man United*
Premier League – Chelsea v. Arsenal
Premier League – Southampton v. Newcastle*
Premier League – Tottenham v. Liverpool (English & Spanish)*
Premier League – West Ham v. Crystal Palace
Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
Sunday Night Football – Titans vs. Chiefs
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*
World Gymnastics Championships – Apparatus*
November 7
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)
Election Coverage (MSNBC)
Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
Married to Medicine, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
The Secret Life of Pets, 2016*
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
November 8
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Election Coverage (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Eastern Sectional Singles & U.S. Ice Dance Final
US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Midwestern Sectional Singles & U.S. Pairs Final
US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Pacific Coast Sectional Singles Final
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
November 9
Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Messi, 2014
US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Eastern Sectional Singles & U.S. Ice Dance Final
US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Midwestern Sectional Singles & U.S. Pairs Final
US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Pacific Coast Sectional Singles Final
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
November 10
A Friend of the Family, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)* 4K UHD
The Calling, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)*
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
ISU Short Track World Cup: Four Continents – Day 1*
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
PGA TOUR – Cadence Bank Houston Open – Round 1
PGA TOUR Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Round 1
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
November 11
The Calling, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)*
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
ISU Short Track World Cup: Four Continents – Day 1*
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, 2022* 4K UHD
PGA TOUR – Cadence Bank Houston Open – Round 1
PGA TOUR Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Round 1
Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Leicester Tigers
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
November 12
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Grand Prix Figure Skating – England – Skate England – Men’s Free*
Grand Prix Figure Skating – England – Skate England – Rhythm Dance*
Grand Prix Figure Skating – England – Skate England – Women’s Short*
ISU Short Track World Cup: Four Continents – Day 3*
ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup: Stavanger – Day 2*
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Nitro Rallycross – Phoenix – Qualifying / Battle Brackets
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Michigan*
PGA TOUR Cadance Bank Houston Open – Round 3
PGA TOUR Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Round 3
Premier League – Bournemouth v. Everton*
Premier League – Liverpool v. Southampton
Premier League – Man City v. Brentford
Premier League – Newcastle v. Chelsea
Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Crystal Palace*
Premier League – Tottenham v. Leeds United (English & Spanish)*
Premier League – West Ham v. Leicester City*
Premier League – Wolves v. Arsenal
Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. London Irish*
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Newcastle Falcons*
US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Eastern Sectional Singles & U.S. Ice Dance Final
US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Pacific Coast Sectional Singles Final
Women’s NCAA Basketball – Shamrock Classic: Notre Dame vs. Cal
Women’s Rugby World Cup – Finals
Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
November 13
Caillou: The Silver Knight, 2022 (Peacock Original)*
Grand Prix Figure Skating – England – Skate England – Free Dance*
Grand Prix Figure Skating – England – Skate England – Women’s Free*
ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup: Stavanger – Day 3*
Nitro Rallycross – Phoenix – Heats / Semis / Final
PGA TOUR Cadence Bank Houston Open – Final Round
PGA TOUR Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Final Round
Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Northampton Saints*
Premiership Rugby – Wasps vs. Harlequins*
Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
Sunday Night Football – Chargers vs. 49ers
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*
The Turning Point, Documentary Series (MSNBC)
US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Pacific Coast Sectional Singles Final
November 14
Celebrity Game Face, Season 3 (E!)
Chasing Gold: Paris 2024 (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)
Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
November 15
Black Widow Murders, Season 1 (Oxygen)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Once Upon a Time in Londongrad, Season 1*
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
November 16
Acoso, Season 1
Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Suffragette, 2015
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
November 17
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
DP World Tour Championship – Round 1
Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 4
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix Japan – Pairs Short*
Leopard Skin, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)*
LPGA CME Group Tour Championship – Round 1
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
PGA TOUR – The RSM Classic – Round 1
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
November 18
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
DP World Tour Championship – Round 2
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix Japan – Women’s Short, Rhythm Dance, Men’s Short**
ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup: Heerenveen – Day 1*
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
LPGA CME Group Tour Championship – Round 2
Nope, 2022* 4K UHD
PGA TOUR – The RSM Classic – Round 2
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
November 19
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
DP World Tour Championship – Round 3
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix Japan – Free Dance, Men’s Free, Women’s Free
ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup: Heerenveen – Day 2*
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
LPGA CME Group Tour Championship – Round 3
Messi, 2014
PGA TOUR – The RSM Classic – Round 3
Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
November 20
Booksmart, 2019
DP World Tour Championship – Final Round
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Qatar vs. Ecuador
ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup: Heerenveen – Day 3*
Notre Dame Football vs. Boston College
PGA TOUR – The RSM Classic – Final Round
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
Sunday Night Football – Bengals vs. Steelers
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*
The Turning Point, Documentary Series (MSNBC)
November 21
Celebrity Beef with Joe Mchale, Season 1 (E!)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)
El Final Del Paraíso, Season 1
Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – England vs. Iran
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Senegal vs. Netherlands
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – United States of America vs. Europe
Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Madres: Amore Y Vida, Seasons 1-4
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Pulsaciones, Season 1
Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Snake in the Grass, Season 1 (USA)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
November 22
911 Crisis Center, Season 2 (Oxygen)
Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Demark vs. Tunisia
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – France vs. Australia
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Mexico vs. Polland
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
November 23
Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Belgium vs. Canada
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Germany vs. Japan
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Morocco vs. Croatia
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Spain vs. Costa Rica
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)* 4K UHD
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
November 24
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Brazil vs. Serbia
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Portugal vs. Ghana
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Switzerland vs. Cameroon
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Uruguay vs. South Korea
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022, NBC
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
National Dog Show 2022, NBC
Thanksgiving Night NFL Game – Patriots vs. Vikings
November 25
Croods: Family Tree, Season 5
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – England vs. United States of America
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Europe vs. Iran
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Netherlands vs. Ecuador
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Qatar vs. Senegal
Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Men’s Short*
Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Pairs Short*
Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Women’s Short*
Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Gloucester Rugby*
Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Exeter Chiefs*
November 26
Bayou Classic – Southern University vs. Grambling State University
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) ‘
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Argentina vs. Mexico
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – France vs. Denmark
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Poland vs. Saudi Arabia
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Tunisia vs. Australia
Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Pairs Free*
Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Rhythm Dance*
Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Women’s Free*
Premiership Rugby – Sarcens vs. Wasps*
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames (English & Spanish)*
November 27
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Belgium vs. Morocco
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Croatia vs. Canada
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Japan vs. Costa Rica
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Spain vs. Germany
Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Free Dance*
Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Men’s Free*
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. London Irish*
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Bristol Bears*
Sunday Night Football – Packers vs. Eagles
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*
November 28
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Brazil vs. Switzerland
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Cameroon vs. Serbia
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Portugal vs. Uruguay
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – South Korea vs. Ghana
Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
November 29
Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Ecuador vs. Senegal
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Europe vs. England
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Iran vs. United States of America
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Netherlands vs. Qatar
Homicide for the Holidays, Season 5 (Oxygen)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
November 30
Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
DP World Tour – Australian Open
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Australia vs. Denmark
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Poland vs. Argentina
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Tunisia vs. France
Irreverent, Season 1, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)*
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
