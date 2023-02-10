Watch the coolest Super Bowl 2023 trailers: 'Fast X,' 'Scream 6,' 'D&D,' 'Poker Face' & more

Check out some of the coolest trailers and spots airing around the Big Game.

Love it or hate it, the recent tradition of releasing Super Bowl commercials ahead of the game itself gives us nerds plenty to talk about from before the opening coin toss all the way until the revelry (or mourning) is over. Some studios like Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and Warner Bros. Discovery are holding their first looks until game time, but genre fans can already feast their eyes on Big Game spots from Universal, Paramount, Netflix, and Squarespace.

Head below to check out the coolest Super Bowl trailers for 2023:

Fast X

Jason Momoa's mystery villain is no longer a mystery! The ultimate bad boy known as Dante has apparently had a bone to pick with the Toretto clan since their brazen Brazilian heist in Fast Five. You see, his father was Hernan Reyes and Dante didn't exactly warm up to the fact that dear old dad was unceremoniously decapitated on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro.

Helmed by director Louis Leterrier (Transporter 2, The Incredible Hulk), the penultimate chapter in the 22-year-old Fast Saga zooms onto the big screen Friday, May 19. Vin Diesel Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, and Daniela Melchior co-star.

Poker Face

Created in partnership with M&M’S and Google Pixel, this spot finds human lie detector Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) picking apart the deception lurking within other Super Bowl ads. It's a clever bit of winking at the Super Bowl tradition, and also a fun little chapter for Charlie. Heck, it makes sense she'd stumble into a sports bar, right? New episodes of Poker Face debut on Peacock every Thursday.

Scream VI

Ghostface is back and this time, the killer (or perhaps killers?) is roaming the bustling streets of New York City. We'll find out the identity of the person lurking behind the mask when the sequel opens in theaters everywhere Friday, March 10.

Scream creator Kevin Williamson — who returns as a producer here — teased the film as a "fresh reinvention" during an exclusive phone call with SYFY WIRE last month. "I love, love, love, love it," he added. "I’ve watched the movie with a big smile on my face. I think it's everything and more. And going to New York was awesome. The movie feels new, it feels fresh, it feels like a new movie."

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Saving the world has never looked more fun in the latest teaser for Paramount's roll of the dice on a new Dungeons & Dragons movie (opening on the big screen Friday, March 31) from co-directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. Chris Pine headlines the fantasy adventure as leader of a group of rogues who accidentally deliver a powerful artifact into the hands of evil. Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, and Hugh Grant round out the ensemble cast.

65

The first of two Adam Driver entries on this list, 65 pits Kylo Ren against man-eating dinosaurs. That's it, that's the tweet. A Quiet Place creators Bryan Woods and Scott Beck co-wrote and co-directed this sci-fi adventure, which takes place on Earth...65 million years in the past. Driver and Ariana Greenblatt star as Mills and Koa, the only two (presumably alien) survivors of a terrible crash forced to battle hungry lizard monsters as they await rescue. Sam Raimi produced the film, which opens in theaters Friday, March 10.

Netflix & General Motors

This team-up between a pair of corporate juggernauts features Will Ferrell driving his way through several iconic Netflix properties, including Army of the Dead, Stranger Things (featuring a cameo from Priah Ferguson), and Squid Game.

“Entertainment has a huge impact on culture. We want to make EVs famous on streaming, small and silver screens to build an EV culture through storytelling that incorporates the experiences of driving and owning an EV,” GM Global Chief Marketing Officer Deborah Wahl, said in a statement. “Netflix is a great partner because of the company’s compelling storytelling, commitment to sustainability and track record of sparking conversations that shape cultural trends. We are united in creating a better, more sustainable future for our world as we bring everybody in on EVs.”

“At Netflix, we create shows and films that can influence culture and spark meaningful conversations," added Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee. "From the TikTok dance trends inspired by Wednesday to thoughtful discussions about climate change with Don’t Look Up, we know that entertainment can drive fandom and inspire connections. GM is a cultural leader in the auto industry and we are proud to partner with them in their efforts by amplifying the presence of electric vehicles in our shows and films."

Squarespace

What's better than one Adam Driver? That's right — an entire army of Adam Drivers! Squarespace gets all meta in this Everything Everywhere All at Once-esque commercial devoted to a website that makes other websites. "I couldn’t be happier to do this commercial with Squarespace and for the Super Bowl,” Driver said in a statement. "The cast ALONE was reason to do this."

“We are thrilled to be back at the big game for our ninth year,” added Anthony Casalena, Founder and CEO of Squarespace. “Partnering with Adam Driver to satirize our origin is a fun way to honor where we've been as a company. While we started off as a website that builds websites, Squarespace has evolved into a powerful platform that provides all of the tools entrepreneurs need to turn an idea into reality and start a thriving business online.”

The Flash

Check back later to see the official trailer. In the meantime, feast your eyes on the teaser poster...

Check out the teaser poster for The Flash and tune in during the big game for the official trailer. #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/CEDjDD3fuC — The Flash (@theFlash) February 10, 2023

