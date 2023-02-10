Jason Momoa is our new, favorite knife-licking villain as he takes on Vin Diesel in first ‘Fast X’ trailer

It’s been a long time coming, but the beginning of the end is finally here for the Fast & Furious saga. Just in time for the Super Bowl, Universal Pictures has dropped the first trailer for Fast X — the penultimate installment in the billion-dollar action franchise.

The films have only upped the ante in stunts and star wattage over the years, and Fast X looks to set a whole new standard for the street-racing turned near superhero-level action adventure saga.

RELATED: Vin Diesel is fan-casting Robert Downey, Jr. for next 'Fast & Furious' sequel

Fast X represents the first in a two-part finale for the decades long story of street racers turned world-savers, with a found family led by stars like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Sung Kang, Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, John Cena and a whole lot more. The first footage from Fast X offers up plenty of peeks at what’s new, including new additions to the cast Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Alan Ritchson (Reacher) and the franchise’s latest big bad played by Jason Momoa (Aquaman).

Check out the trailer below:

As expected, the action does not disappoint. But along with all the elaborate set pieces, we also get some hints at the story they’re setting up for the first half of the big finale. It seems Momoa’s antagonist has a connection to the series canon, as we see some reconnected flashbacks (including the late Paul Walker, whose character Brian O'Conner is still alive, though living his life off-screen, in the franchise) that show he was there all along during the Fast Five bank vault heist set piece, and if he was planning on taking that money for himself, it explains why he’d have such an axe to grind against Dom and the gang for making off with the cash.

We also get to see some of the new action concepts for this time around, with everything from a car with dual rocket launchers on its side; Diesel taking on two helicopters with nothing more than a muscle car, and even a Temple of Doom-style boulder ripping through downtown. There’s also plenty of fight scenes and gunplay, which makes sense, considering the who’s who of action stars they’ve assembled for the latest chapter.

One interesting tease? The franchise looks to be going back to its origins with a street race at the heart of the trailer, as Diesel and Momoa face off with Dom’s family (literally and figuratively) presumably on the line for the winner. With the franchise winding down with one more film, it only makes sense we'd get a bit more racing back in the mix.

Fast X opens May 19 in theaters. Tickets are on sale now.

Gear up for Fast X with Fast & Furious 6, now streaming on Peacock.