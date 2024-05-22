2 Arrested For That Wild, Downtown Minibike Assault on Sharknado Star Ian Ziering

You seriously don't want to mess with Fin Shepard!

The Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday that it has made two arrests in connection with an altercation involving Sharknado star Ian Ziering and several members of a minibike gang, which took place late last year. The suspects — apprehended by Hollywood Area detectives working in tandem with the LAPD's Metropolitan Division — were identified as 20-year-old Jacob Esteban Hernandez of Rosemead and 40-year-old Angie Teresa Guizar of Los Angeles. Both are currently being held on bail.

LAPD Arrests 2 Suspects Following Minibike Gang Brawl with Ian Ziering

"Multiple videos of the incident that witnesses recorded were obtained by media outlets and were posted on various social media platforms," reads the official statement put out by the LAPD. "These videos and additional information provided by witnesses were crucial to the investigation. Hollywood Area detectives used the videos and additional information discovered during the investigation to identify and arrest two suspects."

The Detective in charge of the case is Douglass Hall at Hollywood Division. If you've got a hot, juicy tip about the rest of the minibike assailants, feel free to give him a call at (213) 972-2971.

LAPD News: Arrests Made in Assault Committed on Hollywood Boulevard pic.twitter.com/Hpd2VxdEUJ — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) May 22, 2024

For More on Sharknado:

Sharknado Cast and Creators Reflect on 10 Years of "Guerrilla Filmmaking" at SDCC

Ian Ziering Is Now the Proud Owner of Fin Shepard's Sharknado 2 Chainsaw

The Wildest Cameos in the Sharknado Films: From Stargate Alums to George R.R. Martin

Posting on his Instagram page back in January, Ziering recalled the details of the event, which took place on Hollywood Boulevard. He was driving in the car with his 10-year-old daughter riding when one of the gang members got a little too close to the vehicle. When Ziering got out to assess any potential damage, the encounter devolved into a violent brawl. Following the fracas, the minibike gang vandalized Ziering's vehicle. Thankfully, neither the Sharknado alum nor his daughter sustained any serious injuries.

"I have always been an advocate for standing up against intimidation and misconduct, and this incident reinforces my belief in the importance of personal and community safety," Ziering wrote. "We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone. I urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences."

The entire Sharknado saga is also available to purchase via digital platforms like Vudu. Head over to Peacock for even more shark-related antics, including the Heart of Sharkness and Feeding Frenzy documentaries!