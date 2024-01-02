Sharknado Star Ian Ziering Had to Fight Off a Mini-Bike Gang in Broad Daylight Street Assault

Whether he's going up against a vortex full of bloodthirsty sharks or a belligerent gang of mini-bikers, Fin Shepard thankfully knows how to hold his own in a fight. Sharknado actor Ian Ziering went viral over the New Year's weekend once a video of him throwing hands with a group of mini-bikers in the streets of Los Angeles hit the internet with the bite force of a great white.

Thankfully, there was no need for the man to break out his prized chainsaw, and he and his daughter (who was in the car at the time) were unharmed.

RELATED: Sharknado Cast and Creators Reflect on 10 Years of "Guerrilla Filmmaking" at SDCC

Ziering eventually took to Instagram to provide some context on the video. While the actor was stopped in traffic, one of the bikers got a little too close to his vehicle. When he got out to "assess any damage," the standoff escalated into a violent brawl. The post goes on to assure fans that both he and his daughter are doing alright, while imploring city leaders to make a better effort in protecting its citizens.

Actors Tara Reid (L) and Ian Ziering attend the "Sharknado 3" Party during Comic-Con International 2015 at Hotel Solamar on July 10, 2015 in San Diego, California. Photo: Mark Davis/Getty Images

Sharknado actor Ian Ziering explains fight with mini-biker gang in Los Angeles

"The incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace," the actor wrote in the caption. "This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior. As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient. I have always been an advocate for standing up against intimidation and misconduct, and this incident reinforces my belief in the importance of personal and community safety. We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone."

He continued: "I urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences. I am thankful for the support of my family, friends, and fans during this time. It’s in challenging moments like these that the strength and unity of our community are most vital. Happy New Year."

Ziering has had a long, varied career — but is likely best known to sci-fi fans for his lengthy stint as the lead in SYFY's wildly successful Sharknado film series, which spanned six entries from 2013-2018.

The entire Sharknado saga is also available to purchase via digital platforms like Vudu. Head over to Peacock for even more shark-related antics, including the Heart of Sharkness and Feeding Frenzy documentaries!