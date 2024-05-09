SYFY Announces New Mystery Series Revival, Plus 2024-2025 Slate with The Ark & SurrealEstate

The newest addition to the slate of original SYFY programming, Revival seeks to tell an anti-zombie story.

Looking for something to watch between now and 2025? SYFY's got you covered with three returning originals — Reginald the Vampire (Season 2), The Ark (Season 2), and SurrealEstate (Season 3) — as well as a brand-new series entitled Revival. Indeed, SYFY has a little something for everyone.

SYFY Announces New Mystery Series Revival

Scheduled to premiere sometime next year, Revival takes place in a rural Wisconsin town, where the recently deceased suddenly rise from their graves. But this ain't no cookie cutter zombie tale, promises the official synopsis, "as the 'revived' appear and act just like they once were." Further details, including information about the cast and creator, have yet to be exhumed. Beyond the general synopsis, we do know that Revival falls under the purview of Blue Ice Pictures, the same studio behind SurrealEstate.

Sarah Kinney (Em Haine) and Reginald Andres (Jacob Batalon) appear in Reginald the Vampire Season 2 Episode 1 "The Pompatus of Love". Photo: James Dittiger/SYFY

Reginald the Vampire just returned for its sophomore season with Spider-Man alumnus Jacob Batalon returning to play the neophyte bloodsucker, who is now engaged in a looming battle between vampires and angels.

Based on Johnny B. Truant's series of Fat Vampire novels, the adaptation was developed by Harley Peyton, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Marguerite Hanna (New Tales from the Borderlands), Mandela Van Peebles (Mayor of Kingstown), Em Haine (Fargo), Aren Buchholz (Supernatural), Savannah Basley (SurrealEstate), and Georgia Waters (Siren) co-star. New episodes air on SYFY every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

For More on SYFY Originals:

Alan Tudyk Says Resident Alien Was Nearly Put on Hold Before He Landed Role of Harry

Fiona Dourif on the Challenges of Playing Nica Pierce: “I Keep Losing Body Parts”

'The Ark' star Samantha Glassner digs into Kelly's huge reveal in latest episode of SYFY series

SYFY's The Ark Returns for Season 2 This Summer

The Ark Season 1, Episode 11: "The Last Thing You Ever Do." Photo: SYFY

Season 2 of The Ark will debut this summer, though a specific premiere date has yet to be locked in by the network. Co-created by genre veterans Dean Devlin (Independence Day) and Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1), the show takes place 100 years in the future as humanity leaves behind a decimated Earth for a new life among the stars.

SurrealEstate Season 3 Premieres in 2025

(l-r) Lomax (Elena Juatco) and Luke Roman (Tim Rozon) appear in SurrealEstate Season 2 Episode 10 -- "Letting Go" Photo: Blue Ice Pictures/SYFY

And finally, we have Season 3 of SurrealEstate, which is also scheduled to arrive in 2025. Hailing from George R. Olson, the supernatural series centers around Luke Roman (Tim Rozon), founder of a real estate agency specializing in possessed domiciles. The most recent season ended with Luke becoming business partners with fellow spectral specialist, Susan Ireland (Sarah Levy). Adam Korson (Teachers), Maurice Dean Wint (Diggstown), Savannah Basley (Wynonna Earp), and Tennille Read (Workin' Moms) co-star.