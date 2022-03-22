SYFY's 'Astrid & Lilly Save the World' sees double the trouble in exclusive clip from Episode 9

Do not attempt to adjust your television screen. Seeing double is par for the course in this week's brand-new episode of Astrid & Lilly Save the World, which features a monster capable of replicating any person it touches.

SYFY WIRE has an exclusive clip in which Brutus (Olivier Renaud) gives a brief rundown of the inter-dimensional entity, which is gallivanting around town as a perfect copy of Lilly (Samantha Aucoin). Lilly, however, is less concerned about her identity being stolen and more worried over the fact that Astrid (Jana Morrison) is not able to tell the difference between her best friend and an imposter. She should be a bit more concerned, though, because once the creature takes over your life, it also eats you. Lovely!

Check out the clip below:

Sneak Peek Brutus Explains Lilly's Doppleganger to the Real Lilly

"Each episode we try to create a monster that is fully formed and very dynamic in its own way," co-creator/co-showrunner Noelle Stehman explained to SYFY WIRE ahead of the show's premiere. "A monster that you want to watch and follow along with, and you might want to root for, but probably not. Each monster has a theme about them that ties into a theme of what the high school kids are going through in that episode. And overall, that is the model for the season. Some of the monsters are straight up terrifying, some are funny, and they are all quirky."

"And they are not monsters you have seen before," added fellow creator/showrunner Betsy Van Stone. "We have created original, weird monsters. They all have big personalities and we’re super excited to give you the whole picture of what they are."

Episode 9 of Astrid & Lilly Save the World, "Doppelkopfel," premieres on SYFY tomorrow evening, Wednesday, March 23, at 10 p.m. ET. New episodes are available on the SYFY app the day after they air.