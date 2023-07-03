Jordan Peele's Twilight Zone Takes Over SYFY All-Day For July 4 Marathon

Ring in Independence Day with some fresh misadventures into the weird and wild.

Earlier this year, SYFY became the exclusive network home for both seasons of the Jordan Peele-produced reboot of The Twilight Zone that ran for a total of 20 episodes across two seasons on the CBS All Access streaming platform (now Paramount+).

That contemporary take on Rod Serling's groundbreaking anthology will set off some bright genre fireworks tomorrow via a day-long marathon in honor of July 4. Are you ready to enter that other dimension of sight, sound, mind, and A-list guest stars? Of course you are!

SYFY hosting Jordan Peele Twilight Zone July 4 marathon

The festivities begin promptly at 6:00 a.m. EST with a block of episodes from the OG series — "Still Valley," "A World of His Own," "King Nine Will Not Return," "A Man in the Bottle," and "Hocus-pocus And Frisby" — before things slide over to the reboot with "The Comedian." Click here for the entire programming schedule.

Viewers can expect to see guest appearances from the likes of Sanaa Lathan, Chris Diamantopoulos, Steven Yeun, Taissa Farmiga, Kumail Nanjiani, Topher Grace, Gillian Jacobs, Billy Porter, Gretchen Mol, DeWanada Wise, Jimmi Simpson, Paul F. Tompkins, Luke Kirby, Rhea Seehorn, Jurnee Smollett, Adam Scott, Jacob Tremblay, and plenty of others.

"There are some rules to The Twilight Zone," executive producer Win Rosenfeld (and president of Peele's Monkeypaw Productions banner) told SYFY WIRE in 2020. "Our characters aren't aware of them, but if audiences are paying attention, they can start to put them together. Each episode appears to exist in a different world, but there's a lot more to it than that."

Peele — who also stepped into the role of host and narrator — executive produced the revival alongside Rosenfeld, Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon, Alex Rubens, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling (the late wife of Rod Serling), and Rick Berg were also executive producers.

The reimagining can also be accessed via the official SYFY app, in case you'd prefer to just stream the series.

