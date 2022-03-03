'Resident Alien' cast & producers on importance of authentic Indigenous representation

Having authentic Indigenous representation has always been at the forefront on this show since it started.

The world of SYFY's Resident Alien, isn't just a wacky show about an extra-terrestrial trying to blend in with humans, it's also a seldom seen exploration of Native American culture. Thanks to the inclusion of characters like Asta Twelvetrees (Sara Tomko) and her father, Dan (Gary Farmer), viewers can enjoy a respectful glimpse inside the lives and customs of this nation's Indigenous peoples.

Speaking with SYFY WIRE ahead of the Season 1 premiere last year, Tomko talked at length about how this show allowed her to get closer to her cultural roots.

"I have Native American heritage that I’m very proud of, but I don’t belong or am enrolled in any specific tribe," she told us. "I don’t fit just one box, I’m a mix of many things and that’s how Asta is too. She’s adopted by her father, Dan, in the show, and he is a part of the Native community. And so, she is surrounded by this joyful, wonderful, beautiful, pulsing Native community in the show and yet, still she feels lost and like she doesn’t really know who she is ... I feel like it’s such an honor to be able to be a symbol of ‘other’ as a human being who can’t just fit one box or write down one thing that I am. I have a very eclectic style and sense of who I am and Asta’s the same way. I think that that is gonna be really relatable to a lot of people out there who feel the same way that Harry and Asta do."

Episodes 1-6 episodes of Resident Alien Season 2 are now available on the SYFY app and Peacock. New installments debut on both platforms the day after they air on SYFY every Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST.

Only two episodes of the new season of Resident Alien remain until the midseason break!