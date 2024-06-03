The 13 Best Horror Movies on Peacock in June 2024: Night Swim, Constantine & More

Summer is (nearly) officially here, which means it's time to head to the beach, the pool, or anywhere else you'd like to get some sun. But let's face it, sometimes you just want to sit in the dark and watch horror movies.

And if you're looking to build a massive horror movie marathon to last all month long, Peacock has you covered. From new releases to classic films, these are the 13 best horror movies on the streaming service for the month of June 2024.

Night Swim (2024)

The major horror release calendar of 2024 kicked off with this Universal Pictures release, the story of a family who moves into a new home with a backyard pool that's practically drowning in supernatural secrets. With a great cast led by Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon, a scary concept that will make you think twice about even the brightest swimming pools, and a memorable internal mythology, Night Swim kicked the year off right for horror, and now you can watch it at home.

Lisa Frankenstein (2024)

Lisa Frankenstein might not be the scariest horror movie on this list, but that doesn't take anything away from the sheer macabre charm of it all. Riffing on the Frankenstein story, the film follows a lonely girl in the 1980s (Kathryn Newton) who unexpectedly finds herself with a reanimated corpse (Cole Sprouse) who's completely devoted to her. All she has to do in return is, you know, find fresh body parts to keep him in working order, then rejuvenate him with the help of a malfunctioning tanning bed. It's a timeless story, really. If you want some over-the-top spooky fun this month that won't give you nightmares, check it out.

Constantine (2005)

Looking for something that's a little horror light for a change doesn't make you any less of a horror fan, and fortunately Peacock has you covered there too. Based on the beloved horror comic Hellblazer, Francis Lawrence's Constantine takes several departures from its source material, but that doesn't matter when you've got Keanu Reeves in the title role. Throw in a ton of demonic entities (including a tremendous performance by Peter Stormare), a really interesting exorcism scene, and a couple of effective jump scares, and you've got a thrill ride that won't keep you up all night.

The Host (2006)

The films of Bong Joon-ho have a genre-bending feel all their own, and his attempt at a monster movie is no different. The story of a group of people who must contend with the threat of a strange monster inhabiting South Korean's Han River, The Host is satisfyingly scary, playing with a lot of the monster movie tropes we know and love to great effect. But there's more fun to be had here than just the scares. Like all Bong films, The Host has layers, and they just keep revealing themselves the longer you watch.

Phantasm (1979)

The Tall Man of Phantasm, played unforgettably by Angus Scrimm, might not be the most famous horror monster fans encountered in the 1970s, but in the years since he's definitely become one of the most unforgettable. The story of two brothers who discover something sinister going on at the local funeral home, Phantasm remains a delightfully strange sci-fi-horror odyssey, and Scrimm's performance as a mortician with a dark secret remains a nightmare-inducing work for the ages.

We Are Still Here (2015)

Two grieving parents move to a secluded New England farmhouse in an attempt to start over, and find spirits unwilling to move on are lurking in the home's old foundations. That's the setup for Ted Geoghegan's We Are Still Here, a blisteringly powerful indie horror gem that remains one of the best releases in the genre over the last decade. Featuring great performances from Barbara Crampton, Larry Fessenden, and others, it's a haunting story that'll stay in your brain for hours.

The Exorcist III (1990)

Nearly 20 years after The Exorcist arrived and quickly gained a reputation as quite possibly the scariest movie ever made, novelist and screenwriter William Peter Blatty returned to the world of the film with this adaptation of his follow-up novel, Legion. Perhaps due to the lackluster reception of the previous sequel, Exorcist II: The Heretic, The Exorcist III has been met over the years with a certain level of skepticism among horror fans, but trust me when I tell you this is very much a film worth watching. It doesn't generate terror in the same way that The Exorcist does, but that leaves it free to create a dreadful atmosphere all its own as it tells the story of a possibly supernatural serial killer, a new possession, and George C. Scott as the cop caught in the middle of it all. Plus, keep an eye out for one of the best and most unexpected jump scares in horror history.

Sick (2023)

One of the first great horror films of 2023, Sick is simultaneously a great home invasion thriller, a solid high-concept slasher, and an incisive, often funny look at the dread that surrounded us all in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The setup is simple: Two friends head out to a secluded lake house to quarantine amid luxurious surroundings, then masked killers show up and try to murder them. Why are they trying to murder these specific people, and what does it have to do with other deaths back in the crowded city? That's for you to find out, but along the way you're definitely going to get plenty of tension-laden chase scenes, memorable injuries, and a truly wild third act.

The Beyond (1981)

The legendary Italian gore master Lucio Fulci made a lot of unforgettably gruesome horror films, but he arguably never got better than this classic entry in his thematic "Gates of Hell" trilogy. The premise of The Beyond is simple: A woman inherits an old house in Louisiana and finds it might have certain supernatural tendencies. That's pretty well-trod territory, but it's what Fulci and company do with that setup that makes The Beyond work as a dreamlike, unforgettably relentless descent into terror. Plus, it's packed with practical effects that remind you why Fulci had such a reputation for bloody films.

Day of the Dead (1985)

The final film in George A. Romero's original zombie trilogy (which he'd later build on with more stories), Day of the Dead is a flat-out brutal production in just about every sense. It's essentially the story of internal strife and eventual zombie invasion at an underground military installation, so the visuals are stark and, when the gore arrives, it's both relentless and stomach-churning. It's arguably the least pleasant of the three original films, but when it's firing on all horror cylinders, it's also unforgettable.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

Shot over one sweltering Texas summer in 1973, Tobe Hooper's chaotic horror masterpiece still ranks among the most unsettling things you can watch on any given day. The seat-of-your-pants production, coupled with the real sweat across the actors' faces and a sense of lived-in funk that you can feel in your nostrils, adds an almost docudrama air to the whole piece. You feel like you're in the van with this group of youths driving to their doom, like you're in the house where Leatherface starts carving people up, and like you've got a seat for the most terrifying dinner party in history. Nearly 50 years after its release, Texas Chain Saw remains notorious not because it's bloody, but because it still feels transgressive and horrifying.

The Changeling (1980)

One of the all-time great haunted house movies, Peter Medak's The Changeling begins with a very simple, yet effective, setup for a horror story. A composer (George C. Scott), still grieving the loss of his wife and child, moves across the country and settles into a historic, secluded mansion to begin work on some new music. It's not long before he starts experiencing odd phenomena around the house, all connected to what seems to be the ghost of a dead boy. Rich with atmosphere and anchored by Scott's wonderful central performance, The Changeling just keeps adding layers to its horrific narrative, right up until one of the most unforgettable climaxes in horror.

Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979)

Later this year, we'll get a new vision of F.W. Murnau's silent horror classic, Nosferatu, courtesy of horror filmmaker Robert Eggers and star Bill Skarsgard. Before that happens, though, you can go back and see what happened when a cinema legend set out to reimagine one of the most important films his home country ever produced. Starring Klaus Kinski in the title role and Isabelle Adjani as the object of his obsession, Werner Herzog's Nosferatu the Vampyre is a beautiful, dread-inducing period film that, like its predecessor, manages to reflect many of the anxieties of the times in which it was made, as well as timeless anxieties that still linger with us now. It's a masterpiece that reimagines a masterpiece, and it's essential viewing for vampire movie fans.

