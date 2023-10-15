Comic-Con attendees hold Chucky dolls while dressed as Chucky at NYCC 2023 in Javits Center.

Comic-Con attendees hold Chucky dolls while dressed as Chucky at NYCC 2023 in Javits Center. Photo: Victor Bustos / GDX Studios

Check out some of the coolest cosplay we found around Javits this year.

The Best Cosplay of Days 3-4 of NYCC 2023

Things are wrapping up at New York Comic Con 2023, but don't worry, there were still plenty of fans out having fun with some of the coolest cosplay we've seen in a while.

There were Chuckys galore, along with everything from D&D characters to an amazingly detailed, decaying Freddy from Five Nights at Freddy's that you just have to see to believe.

SYFY WIRE was there taking in the sights and big happenings, including checking out the first look at Matthew Vaughn's wildly ambitious new spy flick Argylle, along with an exclusive scoop from Vaughn about how they're finally looking to bring his Kick-Ass franchise back to the big screen with what he's describing as a "reboot" of sorts.

We also caught up with Jason Blum and the crew at Blumhouse to find out what's brewing in the world of horror, including what they're cooking up for the next Exorcist sequel after The Exorcist: Believer (which is in theaters now). Will they be bringing Linda Blair back as Regan MacNeil? We asked him point blank about just that topic.

If you weren't able to make it out to NYCC this year, or just want to catch up on some of the cool cosplay you might've missed roaming the halls, check out the best looks we could find below:

Comic-Con attendees hold Chucky dolls while dressed as Chucky at NYCC 2023 in Javits Center. Photo: Victor Bustos / GDX Studios

A cosplayer poses as The Third Impact from Neon Genesis Evangelion during New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 3 at Javits Center on October 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for ReedPop

A cosplayer pose during New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 3 at Javits Center on October 14, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop

A cosplayer dressed as Laputa Robot poses during Cosplay Central Crown Championship Qualifier at New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 3 at Javits Center on October 14, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop

A cosplayer dressed as a Mimic from Dungeons & Dragons poses during Cosplay Central Crown Championship Qualifier at New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 3 at Javits Center on October 14, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop

A cosplayer dressed as The Prisoner from Outer Wilds poses during Cosplay Central Crown Championship Qualifier at New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 3 at Javits Center on October 14, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop

A cosplayer dressed as Ayra from 'Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War' poses during Cosplay Central Crown Championship Qualifier at New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 3 at Javits Center on October 14, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop

A cosplayer dressed as Ranko Kanzaki form 'Granblue Fantasy' poses during Cosplay Central Crown Championship Qualifier at New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 3 at Javits Center on October 14, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop

A cosplayer dressed as Springtrap from Five Nights At Freddies 3 poses during Cosplay Central Crown Championship Qualifier at New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 3 at Javits Center on October 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop

A cosplayer dressed as Deckka poses during Cosplay Central Crown Championship Qualifier at New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 3 at Javits Center on October 14, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop