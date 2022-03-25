'The Blacklist': James Spader gobsmacked by a ruby necklace in exclusive clip from this week's episode

Calling all gemologists! You might want to check out SYFY WIRE's exclusive clip from this week's brand-new episode of The Blacklist. Premiering on NBC tonight, the synopsis for the latest installment of the ninth season is as follows: "The Task Force is led to an unusual suspect when the wealthy clients of an apparent escort service start turning up dead. Red and a friend attempt to recover an item after reuniting at a friend’s memorial. Cooper heads to Atlanta to follow a lead on his blackmailer."

Our sneak peek finds Red (James Spader) at the funeral of an old friend, where he runs into a former associate, Cassandra Bianchi (Joely Richardson). As the two reminisce about an old job involving a discovery of the largest ruby ever unearthed, Red's right-hand, Weecha Xiu (Diany Rodruiguez), points out that the priceless jewel is currently attending the service around someone's neck.

Check out the exclusive clip below:

Highlight Exclusive clip from NBC's The Blacklist, Episode 913 - "Genuine Models Inc."

While appearing on The Tonight Show last month, Spader confirmed that the hit series (created by Jon Bokenkamp) had been renewed for another season. "We just got picked up," he said. "Just this afternoon, word came out. Everyone was hustling around to try and do it so we could announce it on the show. We just got picked up for a 10th season."

The actor then went on to discuss how the show adapted during the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, which forced production on the Season 7 finale to grind to a screeching halt. With no one allowed back on set, the producers turned to the world of animation in order to finish off that final episode.

"And then we spent the rest of that summer during lockdown trying to discuss with Sony and NBC — and the other producers on the show — how we could come back and what the shape of that would be and the ramifications would be and so on," Spader recalled. "So that year, 2020, we came back and NBC and Sony, great partners on this show, they had ordered 22 episodes for that year and we shot all 22 episodes. We didn't shut down once all during the pandemic. It was all really due to this incredible effort from our producers ... And the same [for] this season, too. With Omicron and everything else, we did not shut down once. We're doing a full 22 episodes this year and we're gonna carry on and do another one next year."

This week's episode of The Blacklist, “Genuine Models Inc.,” premieres on NBC this evening at 8 p.m. ET.

