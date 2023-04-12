'The Continental' checks in with gold coins and bullets in teaser for Peacock's 'John Wick' prequel

Fans will get to dive into the origins of the assassin-friendly establishment this September.

Room service comes with a side of bullets and shiny gold coins in the official teaser trailer for Peacock's limited series The Continental, which now rocks the subtitle of "From the World of John Wick."

The '70s-set prequel exploring the origins of the assassin-friendly establishment overseen by the smooth-talking Winston (the role made famous by Ian McShane, played here as a young man by Colin Woodell) is scheduled to premiere this September. Perfectly set to Donna Summer's disco classic "I Feel Love," this first round of footage promises to deliver a seedy and delightfully retro version of New York City that is as sexy as it is dangerous.

In addition to showing us how Winston became a central figure in Manhattan's criminal underworld, The Continental will also explore the character's early ties to concierge Charon (Ayomide Adegun) and body disposal expert Charlie (Peter Greene). Mel Gibson (Cormac), Ben Robson (Frankie), Hubert Point-Du Jour (Miles), Jessica Allain (Lou), Mishel Prada (KD), and Nhung Kate (Yen) co-star.

Watch The Continental: From the World of John Wick teaser trailer below:

Comprising three episodes that take place over the course of three nights, the hotly-anticipated television event hails from writers and executive producers Greg Coolidge (Ride Along), Kirk Ward (Skyward), and Shawn Simmons (creator of Wayne for YouTube Premium).

Albert Hughes (director of Nights 1 and 3); Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee (longtime producers on the Wick film franchise); Chad Stahelski (director of all four Wick chapters); David Leitch (longtime Wick producer and co-director on the 2014 original); Derek Kolstad (screenwriter behind the whole dang series); Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese (creators of Peacock's upcoming Twisted Metal adaptation); and Marshall Persinger (The Alienist) are also executive producers on the show. Charlotte Brandstrom (known for her work on The Witcher and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) helmed Night 2.

See below for the complete synopsis of The Continental: From the World of John Wick:

The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick premieres this September, though a specific date has yet to be announced by Peacock.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick Photo: Peacock

In the meantime, viewers can stay occupied with nearly three hours of John Wick goodness in Chapter 4 — now playing in theaters everywhere. Or you can catch the first three John Wick movies now streaming on Peacock.