Ian McShane's grandson apparently tried to pitch fifth 'John Wick' movie to Keanu Reeves

It should come as no surprise that Winston's grandchildren are just as enterprising as the sagely proprietor of the Continental hotel for hired killers. Sitting down for an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Ian McShane revealed that his youngest grandson attempted to pitch a fifth John Wick movie to Keanu Reeves at the London world premiere of Chapter 4 (in theaters March 24) earlier this month.

"I said, 'Well, give Keanu a chance to recover. I mean, he only kills 5,394 people in this movie. It's a big population to go through,'" the actor said, drawing plenty of laughter from the audience.

Lionsgate did originally plan to shoot the fourth and fifth entries back-to-back, although this was ultimately scrapped in the wake of the COVID-19 health crisis. "In our minds, Keanu and I are done for the moment," Stahelski said this week. "We’re going to give John Wick a rest. I’m sure the studio has a plan. If everyone loves it and it goes kooky, then we’ll take a quiet minute."

Watch Ian McShane talk John Wick below:

Once again directed by Chad Stahelski (he famously got his start as Reeves' stunt double and coordinator on The Matrix films), Chapter 4 finds the titular assassin on a globe-trotting adventure to rid himself of the pesky High Table once and for all. Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead) and Michael Finch (Predators) penned the film, which is the first installment not to have writing involvement from creator Derek Kolstad beyond the characters he initially conceived nearly a decade ago.

"I saw it last week at the London premiere and it's fantastic. I'm pretty tough on myself and other movies, but it really is spectacular," McShane told Meyers. "Chad and Keanu have outdone themselves with the story. Three hours, it feels like an hour-and-half of smash bang wallop action combined with some masterful nods to great movies of history, other action movies. And all the newcomers like Donnie [Yen], like Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård — they're all fantastic."

John Wick: Chapter 4 hits the big screen next Friday — March 24. Click here to purchase tickets for the film, which currently holds an incredibly fresh score of 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes (the highest rating of the entire franchise).

