The Fall Guy: Ryan Gosling is a Stuntman on a Mission in First Trailer for Wild Action Flick

If two Ryan Gosling classics — 2011’s Drive and 2016’s The Nice Guys — had a baby, it might look something like David Leitch’s The Fall Guy (hitting the big screen in early March 2024). Universal Pictures just debuted the first trailer for the action-packed tentpole, which adapts the Lee Majors-led television series of the same name that ran from 1981 to 1986 into a free-wheelin' blockbuster movie.

What is The Fall Guy about?

An explosive ode to Leitch's filmmaking roots as a Hollywood action coordinator, the film stars Barbie bro Gosling as Colt Seavers, a veteran stuntman who leaves the business to take better care of his physical and mental health. That quiet retirement suddenly comes crashing down when ruthless producer (12 Monkeys' Hannah Waddingham) asks for his help in tracking down a missing A-lister named Tom Ryder (Bullet Train’s Aaron Taylor-Johnson clearly channeling Tom Cruise) in order to save the latest big-budget production directed by Colt's ex-girlfriend, Jody Moreno (Oppenheimer's Emily Blunt).

Not used to playing the hero, but very used to getting battered around on a regular basis, the titular “fall guy” finds himself at the heart of a criminal Tinseltown conspiracy more perilous than any film set.

RELATED: 'Oppenheimer' star Emily Blunt boards Ryan Gosling-led 'The Fall Guy' movie at Universal

Emily Blunt as Jody Moreno in the trailer for The Fall Guy. Photo: Universal Pictures

“In most films, the actors get all the credit, but the stunt performers do all the work, and that ends today," Gosling declared at CinemaCon earlier this year.

Who stars in The Fall Guy?

Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are the key players. Teresa Palmer (Warm Bodies), Hannah Waddingham, Winston Duke (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), and Oscar-winner Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once) round out the principal cast.

Watch the first trailer for David Leitch’s The Fall Guy

"We're really trying to do a lot of practical action on this," Leitch's wife and producing partner Kelly McCormick said last fall. "We always do, but in this case, it's really big practical action. And it just feels like we're paying homage to the stunt community and ... cinema and those of us who make the movies. And it's sort of a love letter to the industry. On top of it just being really fun and what I think will be a really good time for the audience."

She also promised a great deal of practical effects, going on to add: "Our visual effects guys are happy and sad that their jobs are really marginalized on this one. Because these days, visual effects is really king. So they're sort of like, ‘This is amazing. And what's my job? What's my role? Because you guys are doing so much in camera.’ So that's where we want to be."

The Fall Guy. Photo: Universal Pictures

The film was written by Drew Pearce, whose previous credits include Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and Iron Man 3. Pearce is also an executive producer alongside Geoff Shaevitz, Matt Reilly, Glen A. Larson, and Peter Cramer. Leitch and McCormick serve as producers under their 87North banner. Gosling and Guymon Casady are producers as well.

How to watch The Fall Guy?

The Fall Guy opens in theaters everywhere on March 1, 2024.