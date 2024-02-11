The Fall Guy Super Bowl Trailer Has it All: Action, Shirtless Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt and... Taylor Swift?!

Stuntmen are hired to take a lot of punishment; to take the licks so the famous movie stars can stay beautiful for the red carpets and press junkets. With that said, we highly doubt there's anything in an action professional's contract about investigating vast criminal conspiracies. No one seems to have explained that to Ryan Gosling's Colt Seavers in the Super Bowl teaser trailer for The Fall Guy. The project — which opens on the big screen in May — is the latest outing for stuntman turned filmmaker David Leitch (John Wick, Deadpool 2). This movie has it all: action, romance, space cowboys, aliens, mind-altering minerals a shirtless Ryan Gosling, and, of course, Taylor Swift.

Taking inspiration from the television series than ran from 1981 to 1986, the film tells the story of Colt Seavers, a retired stuntman who decides to leave the industry behind after an on-set accident nearly ruined his life and career. A year later, he's is approached by a ruthless producer ex-flame and big shot director Jody Moreno (Oppenheimer's Emily Blunt).

She needs his help in tracking down Tom Ryder (Bullet Train's Aaron Taylor-Johnson), the missing A-list star of her latest studio tentpole (a Dune-like, sci-fi epic) shooting in Australia. Keeping the actor's disappearance under wraps for the time being is ruthless producer, played by Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham. Colt accepts the detective job, not realizing that all the skills he picked up by feigning danger for the public's enjoyment are about to be put to the ultimate test in a genuine life-or-death scenario.

"I think the stuntman's status as the underdog is just fundamentally interesting," screenwriter Drew Pearce (he and Leitch previously worked together on Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw) explained during an interview with Empire for the magazine's January 2024 issue. "That idea of someone who takes hits for a living and realizes there is a power and nobility in getting back on your feet every time, I think that speaks to a lot of our lives."

Watch The Latest Trailer for David Leitch's The Fall Guy

What is The Fall Guy About?

Based on the classic television show starring Lee Majors, The Fall Guy centers around retired Hollywood stuntman Colt Seavers (Gosling), who finds himself drawn back into the wild world of entertainment by his ex-girlfriend and big-budget director, Jody Moreno (Blunt). His job is simple enough: find a missing action star named Tom Ryder (Taylor-Johnson). What Colt doesn't know is that he's about to start pulling on the thread of a criminal conspiracy more dangerous than any film set. Think of it as Drive meets The Nice Guys with just a tinge of Tropic Thunder.

Who Stars in The Fall Guy?

The Fall Guy co-stars Ryan Gosling (Barbie), Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train), Winston Duke (Us), and Oscar winner Stepahnie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso).

In addition to starring in the title role, Gosling also produced the film alongside David Leitch, Kelly McCormick, and Guymon Casady. Drew Pearce and Geoff Shaevitz are credited as executive producers with the late Glen A. Larson (creator of the original TV series upon which the project was adapted).

When Does The Fall Guy Open in Theaters?

The Fall Guy will hold its world premiere at SXSW next month before a wide theatrical release on Friday, May 3.

