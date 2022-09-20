The Hell Priest is here in terrifying trailer for Hulu's 'Hellraiser' reboot

It's already been a busy year for horror films, but with October on the horizon, things are about to ramp up in a big way. We're getting several major horror releases throughout Halloween month, and one of the most anticipated is the new Hellraiser film from The Night House helmer David Bruckner. Now, the trailer for the film is finally here, which means it's time to meet the new Hell Priest.

The setup is probably familiar to anyone who's seen a Hellraiser movie before. Like Clive Barker's original source material, there's an ornate puzzle box with a long, bloody history, and if you solve it, you get dragged to hell by the Cenobites, an order of monstrous monks who live in the spaces beyond pleasure and pain, led by the beautifully horrific creature known as the Hell Priest (Jamie Clayton). Like previous films in the series, Hellraiser will introduce a variety of mortals who get caught up in the saga of the puzzle box and the beings connected to its powers, and like all those other films, things get pretty bloody from there. Unlike those previous films, though, this time we've got a female Pinhead, and a whole new look for quite a few franchise hallmarks.

Check it all out in the trailer below:

As you can see from the footage, the new film has made a few tweaks to the classic designs of the franchise, while still keeping them recognizable. Pinhead and our old friend the Chatterer Cenobite are back in action, but their looks are even more graphic, and less focused on black leather, than previous installments. The puzzle box itself also got an upgrade, giving it more sides and what looks like an expanded mythology. Oh, and if you looked closely, you might have even caught a glimpse of the franchise's version of Hell, which suggests we're digging pretty deep into the lore for this installment. It'll be really interesting to see what else Bruckner, Clayton, and company have in store for us, particularly when Pinhead's trademark chains start to come out.

Hellraiser premieres Oct. 7 on Hulu.

Looking for more spooky thrills? Check out Season 1 of SYFY's haunted house saga SurrealEstate on the SYFY app, and get ready for Season 2 that is on the way later this year.