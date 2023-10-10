Sink your fangs into a slew of deleted scenes and a commentary track from director André Øvredal.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter Swooping Onto Physical Media with Cargo Hold Full of Bonus Features

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is officially sailing onto physical media.

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment announced today that the Dracula-inspired creature feature will hit Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital one week from today — Tuesday, October 17 — with a cargo hold brimming with bloodsucking bonus features. Those include a collection of deleted scenes, several behind-the-scenes featurettes, and a commentary track featuring insights from director André Øvredal (The Autopsy of Jane Doe, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark) and producer Bradley J. Fischer (Ambulance, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts).

RELATED: Inside The 21-Year Journey to Bring The Last Voyage of the Demeter to the Big Screen

The Last Voyage of the Demeter bonus features announced

ALTERNATE OPENING - Commentary available with director André Øvredal and producer Bradley J. Fischer

DELETED SCENES - Commentary available with director André Øvredal and producer Bradley J. Fischer:

"Clemens Picking up a Stone in Varna"

"Bosphorus and Constantinople"

"Clemens Following Huck's Blood Trail"

"Clemens and Anna Talk on Deck"

"Crew Discuss Where the Beast Is Hiding"

"Finding the Corpses in the Crate"

"Wojchek Finds the Captain"

"Clemens Visits His Father's Grave"

FROM THE PITS OF HELL: DRACULA REIMAGINED - Learn how the creative team behind The Last Voyage of the Demeter conjured a new nightmare.

EVIL IS ABOARD: THE MAKING OF THE LAST VOYAGE OF THE DEMETER - Set sail for an exclusive journey inside the making of the movie with the filmmakers and cast.

DRACULA & THE DIGITAL AGE - Visual effects supervisor Brad Parker leads a detailed look at the imaginative work that adds fresh layers of fear to Dracula, creates realistic water, and enhances scenery with bleeding-edge VFX.

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR ANDRÉ ØVREDAL AND PRODUCER BRADLEY J. FISCHER

What is The Last Voyage of the Demeter about?

The Last Voyage of the Demeter (2023) Blu-Ray and DVD box set. Photo: Universal Home Entertainment

Inspired by a single chapter ("The Captain's Log") in Bram Stoker's seminal Dracula novel, the film takes place aboard the titular merchant vessel, which unknowingly transported Count Dracula from Eastern Europe to the shores of London.

The legendary vampire (played by veteran movement actor Javier "Javi" Botet) is forced to leave the comfort of the darkened cargo hold when his meal supply (taking the form of Aisling Franciosi's Transylvanian peasant, Anna) is suddenly discovered by the crew. Emaciated and starving, this horrifically rendered Dracula begins to pick off the hapless sailors one by one.

Corey Hawkins (In the Heights), Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones), David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad), Chris Walley (1917), Jon Jon Briones (American Horror Stories), Stefan Kapicic (Better Call Saul), Martin Furuland (The Last Kingdom), Nikolai Nikolaeff (Daredevil), and Woody Norman (C’mon C’mon) co-star.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is currently available to rent or purchase on digital platforms (like Vudu and Apple TV) without the inclusion of bonus features.

Want more theatrical action in the meantime? Head on over to Peacock for exclusive access to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Asteroid City, Fast X, and Strays.