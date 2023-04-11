First trailer for 'The Marvels' is sci-fi swapping chaos with Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau & Kamala Khan

That post-credits scene in the season finale of Ms. Marvel comes into sharper focus with the first trailer for The Marvels. Opening in theaters everywhere this November, the sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel brings together Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) for a cosmic adventure in which the three can't stop swapping superpowers.

RELATED: Brie Larson's 'Fast X' character was inspired by 'Good Vibes' of Vin Diesel's daughter

Not exactly convenient when an emerging Kree revolutionary poses a threat to the safety of the entire universe. The trouble begins when Rambeau — who received special abilities during the events of WandaVision and now works as a S.A.B.E.R. astronaut under the supervision of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) — ventures near a strange dimensional rift in outer space.

Watch The Marvels trailer (and its stellar use of The Beastie Boys' "Intergalactic") now:

Filmmaker Nia DaCosta (director of the Jordan Peele-produced Candyman reboot) helmed the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster, working off a screenplay she co-wrote with Megan McDonnell (WandaVision), Elissa Karasik (Loki), and Zeb Wells (SuperMansion).

"It’s interesting, and something we thought about and worked through a lot, which was how do we get each of these really big, exciting heroes space in a two-hour film?" DaCosta remarked last fall. "Captain Marvel has a history from the first film, Kamala will have her Ms. Marvel show, and Monica Rambeau, we’ve only seen her a little bit in WandaVision. A lot of what we've been thinking about is what part of the journey do we need to see for each of them? How do we honor the part of the story they're at in terms of the canon, while also within our story making them equal?"

Zawe Ashton (The Handmaid's Tale) and Park Seo-joon (Parasite) round out the cast. Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige is a producer on the film, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, and Matthew Jenkins serving as executive producers.

The Marvels hits the big screen Friday, Nov. 10.

The Marvels (2023) Photo: Marvel Studios

Looking to satisfy your Marvel craving right now? The Wolverine, Ghost Rider, and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance are now streaming on Peacock. Wanna catch up on the previous phases of the MCU? Keep an eye on the SYFY schedule for frequent Marvel flicks on the calendar!