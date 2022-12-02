Netflix lets the 'The Midnight Club' die as Mike Flanagan lands a new horror deal at Amazon

Mike Flanagan's prolific partnership with Netflix is coming to an end. The Wrap confirmed Thursday that the streaming giant has decided to cancel the filmmaker's horror anthology, The Midnight Club, after a single season. While no specific reason was given, it most likely came down to the fact that Flanagan and regular producing partner, Trevor Macy, have decided to ink an overall television deal with Amazon Studios.

The duo enjoyed an exclusive deal with Netflix since early 2019, producing such titles as The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, the aforementioned Midnight Club, and the upcoming The Fall of the House of Usher.

“Mike and Trevor are remarkable at telling immersive, suspenseful stories that masterfully keep audiences engaged from start to finish,” Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, said in a statement (via Deadline). “We are excited to welcome them to Amazon Studios and are looking forward to our global customers experiencing their genre-bending creativity.”

“Amazon is a studio that we have long admired,” added Flanagan and Macy. "Their commitment to engaging in groundbreaking series and content aligns with the ethos of what we have built at Intrepid. We are looking forward to working with the entire Amazon team as we bring our brand of genre productions to the service and audiences around the globe."

Inspired by the series of novels written by Christopher Pike, The Midnight Club revolves around a group of terminally ill teenagers at the Brightcliffe hospice facility, who meet up when the clock strikes twelve to swap spine-tingling tales of terror. But as time goes on, the young yarn-spinners come to realize that elements of the supernatural may not just be confined to their stories. Chatting with SYFY WIRE ahead of the show's premiere, Flanagan (who co-created the project with Leah Fong) voiced his hopes for another season.

"One of the things about the premise of the show, that the book didn't even really get to explore, is that as cast members depart the show, new ones will come in," he said. "And we are kind of building up toward the moment when Ilonka (Benson) is kind of the last of the old guard, to orient a new cast into what the Midnight Club is and what it means. There's no shortage of stories in the Pike universe to draw from."

All 10 episodes of The Midnight Club are now streaming on Netflix.

