'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' levels up as first 2023 film to make more than $1 billion at the box office

As if under the invincible protection of a Power Star, The Super Mario Bros. Movie continues to remain unbeaten at the box office a little less than a month after its wide theatrical release.

The record-breaking juggernaut (co-produced by Universal Pictures, Illumination Entertainment, and Nintendo) leveled up once again this past weekend by surpassing $1 billion in global ticket sales, placing it amongst the Top 10 highest-grossing animated films of all time.

It currently ranks between Finding Dory and Zootopia and is now the third Illumination effort to reach the financial milestone after Minions and Despicable Me 3. Mario & co. added another $40 million domestically, bolstering the project's North American cache of gold coins to a little over $490 million. Internationally, the video game adaptation scored an additional $68.315 million for a current overseas cume of $532.458 million.

"Super Mario is now even more 'super' as the world’s most famous plumber and his crew join the rarefied air of the $1 billion box office club at breakneck speed — a feat that’s even more impressive considering the large number of tickets at kids' prices figuring into the mix," Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst at Comscore, tells SYFY WIRE. "The universal language of Super Mario has transcended borders and cultures by resonating with moviegoers of all ages looking to have a great time within the immersive and communal environment of the movie theater. It’s a sweet irony that an iconic character who got his start on the small screen is, at the moment, the biggest movie star on the planet on the biggest screens in the world...Go, Mario, go!

Boasting the involvement of an all-star voice cast (Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World alumnus Chris Pratt portrays the lovable plumber in the red hat), The Super Mario Bros. Movie was made with direct creative input from the franchise's legendary creator, Shigeru Miyamoto, who produced the film alongside Illumination founder/CEO Chris Meledandri. Teen Titans GO! veterans Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath directed from a screenplay written by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru).

Pratt's fellow cast members include: Charlie Day (Luigi), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Jack Black (Bowser) Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek), Sebastian Maniscalco (Spike), and Charlies Martinet (longtime voice of Mario, Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi in the hit games enjoys a brief cameo near the start of the film).

