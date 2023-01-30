Seth Rogen's slap-happy Donkey Kong takes center stage in new 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' clip

Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment have officially revealed what Seth Rogen will sound like as Donkey Kong in The Super Mario Bros. Movie (out in theaters this April), and it's pretty much what you'd expect. Rogen's performance took center stage in a new promotional teaser — aptly entitled "Smash" — which finds the tie-wearing ape throwing down with the titular fish-out-of-water plumber (voiced by Chris Pratt) in a Mushroom Kingdom colosseum presided over the Caesar-like Cranky Kong (Fred Armisen).

The battle gets off to an inauspicious start, with Donkey slapping the ever-loving sh...shy guy out of Mario. The tables turn (or so it seems) when our intrepid hero scores a power-up box that gifts him with the famous cat suit introduced in Super Mario 3D World. Rather than trembling in his proverbial boots, Rogen's imposing simian breaks out into gales of laughter and promises Mario that he will die. Despite this heated rivalry, sometimes tells us the two characters are destined to end up as kart racing buddies by the end of the film.

"Ever since I was a kid playing PlayChoice 10, I remember looking at Mario Bros. and thinking, 'If they ever make a movie out of this, I better be in it!'" Rogen said in November when the official trailer debuted online. "And I'm happy to say that dream came true."

Check out the spot below:

Directed by Teen Titans GO! alumni, Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the film rocks a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru). In addition to Rogen, Pratt, and Armisen, the ensemble voice cast also includes Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek), and Sebastian Maniscalco (Spike).

Chris Meledandri (founder and CEO of Illumination Entertainment) and Shigeru Miyamoto (famed creator of Mario, Donkey Kong, Link, Princess Zelda, and other Nintendo icons) serve as producers. Universal Pictures and Nintendo are co-financiers of the Super Mario franchise's first film adventure in three decades.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie warps into theaters everywhere Friday, April 7.

