First reactions to 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' hail 'ultimate love letter' to Nintendo lore

In the words of the man himself: "Yipee!!" And, oh heck...let's throw in a "Wahoo!!" while we're at it. We are celebrating, after all. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (in theaters everywhere this Wednesday) held its world premiere in Los Angeles over the weekend, and the first Twitter reactions speak of a vibrantly good time — bolstered by eye-popping animation and a wonderfully memorable score from Brian Tyler (Fast Five, Scream VI) — that pays homage to every single era of the titular character's prolific video game history at Nintendo.

The trailers pretty much confirmed this was the case, as we've been mentioning since the first trailer dropped months ago, but these post-premiere tweets have officially put us on our guard to look out for a veritable treasure trove of Easter eggs. What's more: it seems multiple viewings will be required to catch them all.

Chris Pratt and Charlie Day headline the project as Mario and Luigi, the mustachioed sibling proprietors of a Brooklyn plumbing business who learn just how far down the rabbit pipe goes once they're suddenly transported to a wondrous land known as the Mushroom Kingdom. When Luigi is kidnapped by the dreaded Bowser (Jack Black), Mario teams up with Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), and a slew of other classic heroes to rescue his brother from the clutches of Koopa evil.

Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek), Sebastian Maniscalco (Spike), and even Charles Martinet (longtime voice of Mario, Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi in the bestselling games) round out the talented voice cast.

Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part) wrote the screenplay, with Illumination Entertainment founder/CEO Chris Meledandri and Super Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto on board as producers. Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath, both of them veterans of Teen Titans GO!, directed the film, which marks a co-production between Universal Pictures, Nintendo, and Illumination.

Check out a slew of first reactions below...

Wahoo! #TheSuperMarioBrosMovie is the ultimate love letter to every era of Mario. Loved the humor & especially Jack Black’s Bowser. I felt the same way watching the movie as I do playing the games. It’s just joyful. Also, stay for the credits! pic.twitter.com/ZcKn17E3PO — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 2, 2023

#SuperMarioBrosMovie REVIEW: HILARIOUS & MAGICAL DELIGHT. A charming adventure with the Nintendo plumbing duo, full of FUN cameos that’ll drain your warp pipes. This isn’t just another video game movie, it’s one of the BEST family films ever! A fitting end setting up what’s next pic.twitter.com/X8hRkznjqj — Atom (@theatomreview) April 2, 2023

The Super Mario Bros movie does not disappoint! A fun & delightful time at the movies the whole family can enjoy. A definite crowd pleaser. Jack Black as Bowser was perfect casting and was my favorite character on screen. One of the best animated movies I have seen in a long… — University Film Review (@UniversityFilms) April 2, 2023

#SuperMarioBrosMovie

is NOT great. That being said it’s PERFECT. I haven’t felt like this for an animated movie since THE 2014 LEGO MOVIE . Stunning animation, and music by Brian Tyler. It’s gonna be BIG. Give me the Cinematic Universe! 10/10 pic.twitter.com/D6cqjLBOHJ — deo.🎬 (@frickyuu) April 2, 2023

I’ve seen #SuperMarioBrosMovie three times now and I can say it is exactly what you’d expect in the best way possible. So much fan service/Easter eggs and was made with every audience imaginable that has ever loved Mario thoughtfully considered pic.twitter.com/d23PPnxxQm — Jimmy Tickles (@NickEdwardEvans) April 2, 2023

Lets-a-go! The #SuperMarioBrosMovie is so much fun. I was grinning ear-to-ear the entire time. They handled the storytelling and the game easter eggs really well, and the music by Brian Tyler is incredible.

A must-see in theaters! Great film for all ages. pic.twitter.com/jxQfFPxKtr — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) April 2, 2023

Also don't leave when the credits start rolling on the Super Mario Bros. Movie! It has a true post credits scene that comes at the VERY end! #SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/DNobfp1ZYB — André (@AndreSegers) April 2, 2023

#TheSuperMarioBrosMovie is an incredibly fun time. As well as its gorgeous animation and lively voice cast, it's absolutely packed with Easter eggs and references that Nintendo fans young and old are going to adore. pic.twitter.com/Lcs4biw8kz — GAMINGbible (@gamingbible) April 2, 2023

#SuperMarioBrosMovie is a love letter to the game & lore of everyone's favorite plumber brothers! Easter Eggs galore! Utilizes sound & score perfectly! Peach is bada*s! The voice is addressed. Jack Black sings! Fans will flip! Luigi is sidelined 😭 #SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/vh9akvsI80 — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) April 2, 2023

The Super Mario Bros movie is an utterly delightful thrill ride that is as joyful as it is magical. It's a movie that is for Mario fans first, and despite a somewhat shallow narrative, is a blast. Nearly moved me to tears seeing Mario realized so beautifully 🥹#SuperMarioMovie — André (@AndreSegers) April 2, 2023

#SuperMarioBrosMovie is a delight. The biggest joy was hearing all the kids get so excited for their favorite characters and cheering them on. Brian Tyler’s score weaves in homages to the Nintendo games throughout. Great animation. Totes hits nostalgia. Bowser is the best! pic.twitter.com/nohovwqkp1 — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) April 2, 2023

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was awesome. Teared up from hype more than once. The music is the star of the show. Nintendo fans are gonna be obsessed. I'm not sure ANY movie in history has ever had THIS MANY easter eggs. AND GOOD ONES! pic.twitter.com/CxvDvPzTnQ — Tim Gettys (@TimGettys) April 2, 2023

