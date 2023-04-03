Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!
First reactions to 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' hail 'ultimate love letter' to Nintendo lore
The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits theaters April 5.
In the words of the man himself: "Yipee!!" And, oh heck...let's throw in a "Wahoo!!" while we're at it. We are celebrating, after all. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (in theaters everywhere this Wednesday) held its world premiere in Los Angeles over the weekend, and the first Twitter reactions speak of a vibrantly good time — bolstered by eye-popping animation and a wonderfully memorable score from Brian Tyler (Fast Five, Scream VI) — that pays homage to every single era of the titular character's prolific video game history at Nintendo.
The trailers pretty much confirmed this was the case, as we've been mentioning since the first trailer dropped months ago, but these post-premiere tweets have officially put us on our guard to look out for a veritable treasure trove of Easter eggs. What's more: it seems multiple viewings will be required to catch them all.
RELATED: Do mushrooms grow from dead Marios? Chris Pratt and Charlie Day weigh in on morbid fan theory
Chris Pratt and Charlie Day headline the project as Mario and Luigi, the mustachioed sibling proprietors of a Brooklyn plumbing business who learn just how far down the rabbit pipe goes once they're suddenly transported to a wondrous land known as the Mushroom Kingdom. When Luigi is kidnapped by the dreaded Bowser (Jack Black), Mario teams up with Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), and a slew of other classic heroes to rescue his brother from the clutches of Koopa evil.
Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek), Sebastian Maniscalco (Spike), and even Charles Martinet (longtime voice of Mario, Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi in the bestselling games) round out the talented voice cast.
Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part) wrote the screenplay, with Illumination Entertainment founder/CEO Chris Meledandri and Super Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto on board as producers. Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath, both of them veterans of Teen Titans GO!, directed the film, which marks a co-production between Universal Pictures, Nintendo, and Illumination.
Check out a slew of first reactions below...
The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits theaters this Wednesday — April 5. Buy tickets for the movie right here from Fandango.
