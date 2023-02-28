When does 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' open? Theatrical release date moves up to April 5

Our adventure through the Mushroom Kingdom will arrive on the big screen earlier than planned!

Universal Pictures, Illumination Entertainment, and Nintendo announced today that The Super Mario Bros. Movie has officially been moved up by two days to Wednesday, April 5. This applies to the United States and more than 60 other markets around the world.

Directed by Teen Titans GO! alumni — Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic — the project represents Hollywood's first attempt in 30 years to adapt the bestselling Mario video game franchise into a blockbuster film.

Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part) penned the screenplay, which finds Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) transported to a wondrous land under attack from the dreaded King Koopa, aka Bowser (Jack Black). Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong) Fred Armisen (Crankey Kong), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek), and Sebastian Maniscalco (Spike) round out the ensemble voice cast.

The film is produced by Illumination founder/CEO Chris Meledandri and living Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto (creator of the Super Mario, Donkey Kong, Legend of Zelda, Star Fox, and Pikmin franchises). Universal Pictures and Nintendo are co-financiers.

Chatting with IGN this month, Miyamoto explained that diversification of the brand through film and theme park installations in Japan and California (two more locations of Super Nintendo World are planned for both Singapore and Orlando) are ways to attract fans who aren't big in the gaming world.

“In that way, really trying to leverage all the characters we have and not just limiting ourselves to games, but finding the best media for the characters to thrive in is something we really want to keep an eye on,” he said. “If there is a business opportunity, we’d certainly love to explore it. But Nintendo’s a company with many different talents involved."

He later continued: “Being able to work with [Universal’s programmers] and discussing how to create something enjoyable with them was a new experience for me and something that I had a lot of fun doing."

Fans will be shouting "Lets-a-go!" and "Wa-hoo!" at the top of their lungs when The Super Mario Bros. Movie opens Wednesday, April 5. The final trailer is scheduled to premiere during the next Nintendo Direct livestream on Thursday, March 9 at 5 p.m. ET.

