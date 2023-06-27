Watch Jack Black Perform "Peaches" Live at The Hollywood Bowl

By now, even if you haven't actually seen The Super Mario Bros. Movie, you've almost certainly heard "Peaches," the energetic ballad performed by Jack Black, in character as Bowser, that marked one of the film's most memorable moments. "Peaches" turned out to be such a big deal that it charted on the Billboard Hot 100 (the first time Black achieved that as a solo artist) and became something of a breakout hit all its own. Now, you can see Black perform the song live as part of a video game music spectacular.

Over the weekend, The Game Awards celebrated 10 years of accolades for the best gaming has to offer with a blowout anniversary concert at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The night featured music from numerous video game classics, and packed plenty of special guests, including Black and his Tenacious D bandmate, Kyle Gass.

RELATED: Watch Jack Black in the "Peaches" Music Video

Black's presence, and the box office dominance of The Super Mario Bros. Movie this year, meant that the evening wouldn't have been complete without the singer and actor launching into "Peaches" for the crowd. Thankfully, The Game Awards captured the moment, and now you can hear the ovation as Black launched into the song to close the entire show.

Check out Jack Black performing "Peaches" live at The Hollywood Bowl

Featuring an orchestra conducted by composer Lorne Balfe (composer for Assassin's Creed, Skylanders, and the upcoming Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning), the Game Awards' 10-Year concert wasn't all about Mario. Throughout the evening Sunday, the show ran through some of the most memorable music from several major video game franchises, including Spider-Man, Star Wars Jedi, God of War, Diablo, The Last of Us, and more.

Want more of Jack Black as Bowser? Rent or buy The Super Mario Bros. Movie now.