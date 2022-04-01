That's a wrap! 'The Walking Dead' cast & crew mark end of filming on 11th and final season

After more than a decade of undead hijinks and spilled viscera, AMC has officially wrapped production on the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead.

"Today is the big day!" the show's Twitter account confirmed Wednesday. "Filming for #TheWalkingDead is coming to an end. It's been an incredible 12 years and we hope all the amazing cast and crew have a fantastic wrap day. #TWDFamily forever!" In a follow-up tweet, the account added: "11 seasons, 12 years, 177 episodes, 1 amazing fan base. Thank you, #TWDFamily for joining us on this journey."

Photography on the series finale, which has yet to receive a premiere date, was slightly delayed when cast member Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon) sustained a minor concussion on set. Luckily, the actor looked to be fully healed up in an Instagram video posted by Greg Nicotero, who began as a visual effects and makeup designer on Walking Dead before moving up to the roles of producer and director.

"Thank you for everything," Reedus says to Nicotero. "It's been a real joy." The actor went on to joke that his brain was "short-circuiting" due to an inability to wrap his head around the show actually coming to an end. "I'll be on the bathroom floor with a martini in tears."

Reedus also posted independently of Nictero with a behind-the-scenes video and photograph taken during the earlier seasons with Melissa McBride (Carol) and Michael Rooker (who played Daryl's brother, Merle). "That’s a wrap," he wrote in the caption. "11 seasons 12 years. Never been so beat up and it was an absolute blast. Thank you to all of you that took this ride with us and what a ride it was."

The last night was celebrated with a snowstorm of confetti, caught on video by showrunner Angela Kang.

Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie Greene, shared her own bittersweet sentiments on Instagram, writing: "I don’t have the words right now, but I want to raise my cup to the crew of The Walking Dead. Thank you. 11 seasons. My heart is full."

Fortunately, the actress won't have to bid farewell to her character just yet. While the mothership series hasn't wrapped up for audiences, AMC already confirmed that Maggie and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) will headline a spinoff project set on the island of Manhattan.

"Lotta love on this show," tweeted Dean Morgan. "We’ll miss it ALL."

Ross Marquand, who plays Aaron, declared the conclusory shoot as the "end of an era." Khary Payton (Ezekiel) opted for more poetic language, calling it "the end of a beautiful ride." Not one to mince words, Michael James Shaw (Mercer) wrote: "F***, I'm gonna miss this."

"One last time... much love to my beloved #TWDFamily on the last day of shooting!" writer/producer LaToya Morgan exclaimed on Twitter. "What an incredible 12 year run. Forever honored to be a part of this wonderful group of gifted humans."

Only two episodes remain before the next extended hiatus. Season 11, Episode 15 ("Trust") premieres this Sunday (April 3) at 9pm EST.