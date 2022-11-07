Norman Reedus' France-bound 'Walking Dead' spinoff adds first supporting cast members

Norman Reedus finally found some company for his upcoming French vacation. According to a new report from Deadline, AMC has begun to cast supporting roles for the network's still-untitled Walking Dead spinoff centered around Daryl Dixon.

Clémence Poésy (Harry Potter) and Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl) will star as leading members of the ensemble alongside Reedus for the show, which takes place against the backdrop of Europe. How and why Daryl sails across the Atlantic Ocean remains to be seen, especially since he's currently got his hands full with a brewing war against Pamela Milton (Laila Robbins) and the Commonwealth.

Poésy will play the character of Isabelle, member of a "progressive religious group" who joins up with Daryl for an adventure across France, during which she "finds herself confronting her dark past in Paris," writes Deadline. Nagaitis, on the other hand, steps into the shoes of Quinn, a British ex-pat and black marketeer who also owns an exclusive Paris nightclub called Demimonde.

"It's epic in scale," Reedus teased of the project at New York Comic Con last month. "It's f—ing epic. I've been on location scouts over there for a bit, I've been talking to sound people. It’s crazy what we we’re gonna do over there. I think France is gonna have a f***in' heart attack, which is good; which is what I want. It has a different look, it has a different feel, it has a different sound to it. It has all the things you like about the show, but new people experiencing them in a different kind of way ... It's gonna be very cool."

In addition, The Walking Dead brand manager Scott M. Gimple confirmed that the show will tie into the stinger featured in the Season 2 finale of World Beyond, which heavily implied that French scientists had a hand in bringing about the zombie apocalypse.

Melissa McBride was originally on board to reprise Carol Peletier in the spinoff, but ultimately decided to choose a well-deserved break after being a part of this universe since the very start. "I really love working with Melissa. And there's been a lot of talk...," Reedus said at NYCC, alluding to toxic fan backlash over McBride's exit earlier this year. He then added: "Chill, it's gonna be fine."

New episodes of The Walking Dead — only two more installments remain!! — premiere on AMC every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. AMC+ subscribers can access them a week early. The series premiere is scheduled to air on Nov. 20.

If you're looking to satisfy your zombie craving immediately, head over to Peacock and check out the movie that kickstarted the entire genre: George A. Romero's Night of the Living Dead. Or check out the SYFY original series, Day of the Dead.