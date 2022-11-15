How does ‘The Walking Dead’ not end? Stars share fake endings, from hot air balloons to a Stargate (!?)

We can at least check these options off our list of theories.

We’ve been following along in the post-apocalypse for more than a decade, but after all those walkers and survivors, The Walking Dead is coming to an end this weekend. We don’t know exactly what that final scene will look like, but now we have some ideas for what won’t be happening when the screen fades to black.

The stars of The Walking Dead caught up with Entertainment Weekly to tease some fake endings ahead of the actual finale this Sunday on AMC. They have some pretty wild ideas, too, including everything from alternate realities to mind-bending Inception-style twists that would change the entire perception of the series. Y’know, if there was a chance they were even remotely true.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan joked that Negan will leave his wife and profess his love for Maggie (Lauren Cohan), with the two secretly running off together to New York for that upcoming Manhattan-based spinoff series. Cohan had a different theory, saying Maggie actually catches a boat to Paris and runs into Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon while eating a croissant (which at least tracks with the upcoming Daryl spinoff series set in France).

John McDermitt said he’d like Eugene to find his final fate bouncing back through the deaths of other fan favorite characters, experiencing their deaths himself, from a Herschel-like beheading to a revolving door death like Noah. As for Melissa McBride? She wants Carol to just catch a hot air balloon to parts unknown.

As for Reedus, he kept it simple: “Everybody dies.”

But Michael James Shaw had arguably the wildest ending idea: Mercer escapes through a series of tunnels and stumbles upon an underground military complex. What’s there? “[H]e discovers a Stargate. He escapes to an alternate reality only to find the same plague has affected their world. He then goes on a quest to find a reality where man doesn't suffer the same fate: the multiverse of Sherbet.”

Though the nerd in us must note, the Quantum Mirror in Stargate takes you to different realities, not the Stargate itself, but we can assume Shaw could get it figured all out along the way on his sci-fi adventure.

Bring it on, AMC. There’s gotta be space for one more spinoff out there, right?

The series finale for The Walking Dead airs Sunday on AMC. Once the mainline series ends, the network has myriad spinoffs already lined up, including a New York-based Negan/Maggie spinoff, a Daryl-centric spinoff set in France, and a miniseries reuniting Andrew Lincoln’s Rick and Danai Gurira’s Michonne.

