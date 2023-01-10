AMC sets release plan for 'The Walking Dead' spinoffs 'Dead City,' 'Daryl,' and 'Rick & Michonne'

We've barely finished mourning flagship series The Walking Dead being over, but AMC doesn't want us to forget about all the other stories yet to come in the undead universe with no less than four series planned — and two of those will premiere in 2023. Plus, Fear the Walking Dead's eighth and final season, which features the return of series OG character Madison (Kim Dickens), begins May 14.

At today's Television Critics Association winter press tour for the AMC network, AMC Studios president Dan McDermott revealed that The Walking Dead franchise is still a very robust one, confirming that The Walking Dead: Dead City spin-off starring Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) will debut this June. And The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which finds fan favorite character Daryl (Norman Reedus) alone in post-apocalyptic France, will premiere sometime later in 2023. And last but not least for the patient Richonne shippers out there, the still untitled Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) series that continues the story of the separated soul mates will go into production in 2023 with a planned premiere in 2024 on AMC.

McDermott said of the fresh locales for Dead City, set in New York City, and Daryl Dixon, set in France, “This next phase of our beloved Walking Dead franchise promises to engage and enthrall faithful viewers. Fans new and old will love seeing zombies walking across the Brooklyn Bridge, beneath the Eiffel Tower, inside the Louvre, and at dozens more exotic and iconic locations from around the country and world.”

The official log line for Dead City reads: "Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror." And across the Atlantic, the Daryl Dixon log line says: "Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan."

Fear The Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 1 Photo: AMC Networks

And then fans of the long-running Fear the Walking Dead series will get to see closure for that cast of characters, including original The Walking Dead character, Morgan (Lennie James) and the return of Madison (Dixon). The last season will be split into two six-episode parts, the first of which begins May 14 on AMC and AMC+ and return for its final six episodes later this year. The final season will revolve around rescuing Morgan's daughter, Mo, from PADRE.

