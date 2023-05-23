Photo: Scott Pilgrim vs. The World | Chris Evans Fights Michael Cera to the Death/Universal Pictures YouTube

Chris Evans as Lucas Lee in Scott Pilgrim vs the World (2010)

From Chris Evans to Brie Larson: Remembering the Wildest Stars in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

“We are Sex Bob-Omb and we are here to make you think about death and get sad and stuff!”

Have truer words ever been spoken in the history of the human race? Probably not. To be fair, we did just finish a rewatch of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the utter sense of euphoria induced by Edgar Wright’s delightful and star-studded video game pastiche has yet to wear off.

Seriously, why does this movie not get the adoration it so truly deserves? In honor of the movie now streaming on Peacock, let’s take a look at the wildest actors who appear in the high-scoring release.

The wildest celebrity appearances in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Bill Hader (Narrator)

Bill Hader on Saturday Night Live Photo: Cut For Time: Alan (Bill Hader) - SNL YouTube

“Not so long ago… in the mysterious land of Toronto, Canada… Scott Pilgrim was dating a high schooler.” That sultry narration heard throughout the film belongs to none other than Barry Berkman himself — Bill Hader. The Saturday Night Live vet never appears onscreen, but there’s no mistaking his distinctive voice.

Chris Evans (Lucas Lee)

A year before he donned the iconic shield of Captain America in The First Avenger, Evans played Ramona’s cocky skater boy/celebrity ex-boyfriend. Lucas Lee — who answers the question of what it would be like if Tony Hawk was a total d*** — is about as far removed from the star-spangled Boy Scout as you can get. With that said, there’s no denying his scowl-heavy action hero charisma.

Brie Larson (Envy Adams)

Brie Larson as Envy Adams in Scott Pilgrim vs the World (2010) Photo: Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (3/10) Movie CLIP - How Are You Doing That With Your Mouth? (2010) HD/Movieclips YouTube

And here we have another future Marvel star (as well as a new member of the Fast family, and an Academy Award winner to boot). Of course, Larson wouldn’t join the MCU as Carol Danvers for nearly a decade after her appearance as Scott Pilgrim’s icy ex-girlfriend, Envy Adams. She may have broken Mr. Pilgrim’s heart into a million tiny pieces, but there's no denying “Black Sheep” is an absolute bop.

Brandon Routh (Todd Ingram)

Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram in Scott Pilgrim vs the World (2010) Photo: Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (5/10) Movie CLIP - The Vegan Police (2010) HD/Movieclips YouTube

Being vegan just makes you better than everyone else. Swearing off animal flesh and byproducts also grants you otherworldly abilities — something Brandon Routh knew quite well after his stint as the Man of Tomorrow in Superman Returns. Chicken parm, anyone?

Thomas Jane & Clifton Collins Jr. (Vegan Police)

The Vegan Police in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010) Photo: Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (5/10) Movie CLIP - The Vegan Police (2010) HD/Movieclips YouTube

Perhaps the most random cameos in all of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Jane and Clifton Collins Jr. absolutely steal the show as two members of the Vegan Police dispatched to relieve Todd of his powers. There's no beating Jane's delivery of the line, "It's milk and eggs, b-tch."

Mae Whitman (Roxy Richter)

Mae Whitman as Roxy Richter in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010) Photo: Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (6/10) Movie CLIP - Bi-Furious (2010) HD/Movieclips YouTube

Egg…we mean Ann — or, if you prefer, the voice of Katara in Avatar: The Last Airbender — plays a member of the League of Evil Exes. How does one describe Roxy? “A little bi-furious” pretty much sums it up. Remember: Her vulnerable spot can be found behind the knees.

Kieran Culkin (Wallace Wells)

(l-r) Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells and Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim in Scott Pilgrim vs the World (2010) Photo: Scott Pilgrim vs. The World | Chris Evans Fights Michael Cera to the Death/Universal Pictures YouTube

Long before Roman Roy, there was Wallace Wells — the sassy, chaotic, and sometimes supportive roommate of Scott Pilgrim. His impressive talent for stealing Stacey’s boyfriends remains undefeated. The dude truly does not give a f-ck. Everyone needs a Wallace Wells in their life.

Jason Schwartzman (Gideon Graves)

Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Gordon Graves in Scott Pilgrim vs the World (2010) Photo: Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (9/10) Movie CLIP - Level One: X2 Bonus (2010) HD/Movieclips YouTube

Despite not appearing in the film for very long, Schwartzman takes every opportunity to smarm it up as Gideon “G-Man” Graves — music producer extraordinaire and weaselly founder of the League of Evil Exes. He’s pretty much a personification of the word “douchebag.” Can't wait to see you in Asteroid City, Jason!

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is now streaming on Peacock.