'Smallville' fan fave Tom Welling joins the action in trailer for 'The Winchesters' midseason premiere

A new trailer for the back half of The CW show's new season features Samuel, played by Tom Welling, prepping the younger characters for a battle.

Tom Welling in The Winchesters Season 1 Photo: Hang on to Your Life | The Winchesters Season 1 Trailer | The CW Network YouTube

Now that Samuel Campbell has been found, he's not about to take it easy while supernatural beings wreak havoc in The Winchesters. A new trailer for the back half of The CW show's new season features Samuel — played by Tom Welling, who portrayed Clark Kent in Smallville — prepping the younger characters for a battle.

"There's a monster out there that needs hunting," Samuel says. "Let's go hunt." The trailer is also packed with what looks like a very intentional car crash, a vampire attack, someone on fire, and plenty of fighting. It's a lot of drama for someone who just returned after being missing for most of the first half of Season 1 of this prequel spinoff to Supernatural.

See for yourself in the trailer below:

In the last episode before the break, which aired on Dec. 6, it was discovered that Samuel was captured after setting out in search of a magical box that can trap monsters. The mid-season finale sees him resurface just in time to save his daughter Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) and John Winchester (Drake Rodger) using the magic box to take out an Akrida, or alien-esque monster.

The Winchesters premiered in October and follows the story of how John and Mary — the parents of Supernatural lead characters, brothers Sam and Dean Winchester — met and fell in love while hunting monsters. Jensen Ackles, who played Dean on Supernatural, serves as the narrator on The Winchesters.

The new trailer also shows some father-daughter drama between Samuel and Mary. "I forced you to follow in my footsteps, just like my dad forced me," Samuel says in one scene. We'll just have to wait and see what that's about when the spinoff returns on Jan. 24, with the mid-season premiere titled, "Hang on to Your Life."

