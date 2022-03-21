TV THIS WEEK: Halo premieres, Astrid & Lilly, The Walking Dead, and Superman & Lois

Shout out to Cortana, because Halo has finally arrived.

It’s only taken more than a decade, but Halo fans are finally getting a look at the hit Xbox franchise in live-action form this week.

The premiere of the Paramount+ original series, Halo, is arguably the biggest story this week, and the pricey show already has a second season in the works. SYFY has a new episode of Astrid & Lilly, AMC has a new episode of The Walking Dead’s final season, and The CW has a few new Arrowverse episodes in The Flash and Superman & Lois. If you’re looking for a near-future-set meta sitcom, NBC has a new episode of hit comedyYoung Rock.

Digging deeper, Starz has new Shining Vale and Outlander, HBO has the network premiere of Dune, and TNT has a new Snowpiercer. SYFY also has some good movies on the schedule this week, with Maleficent, Salt and Zombieland on tap.

Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you’ll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

Young Rock (NBC), Tuesday 8 p.m. - “Seven Bucks”

Calgary, 1996: Dwayne struggles to find his footing on the Calgary Stampeders practice squad; fearing he'll be cut, he spends a life-changing day with a teammate; in 2032, an online troll threatens Dwayne's presidential campaign.

Superman & Lois (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - “Into Oblivion”

Lois, Clark, and Natalie notice a difference in John Henry's behavior and fear something might be very wrong; Kyle encounters an awkward moment with Lana while stopping by the house to pick Sarah up for school.

Astrid & Lilly Save the World (SYFY), Wednesday 10 p.m. - “Doppelkopfel”

A doppelganger monster arrives the day of the school play.

HALO (Paramount+), Thursday - Series Premiere

SERIES PREMIERE: Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - “The Rotten”

In the years following a zombie apocalypse, survivors seek refuge in a world overrun by the dead.

MONDAY

Maleficent (SYFY), Monday 8:30 p.m.

Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) rises to protect her peaceful forest kingdom from invaders, but a terrible betrayal turns her pure heart to stone and twists her into a creature bent on revenge.

Snowpiercer (TNT), Monday 9 p.m. - “A Beacon for Us All”

Reunited with old friends, the train throws a party; alliances are tested as the truth is finally revealed.

Killing Eve (AMC), Monday 9 p.m. - “Bonus Edition: It's Agony and I'm Ravenous”

Eve struggles to identify her lead in The Twelve; Villanelle gets her mojo back -- she decides to be good by embracing what she's good at: killing; Carolyn discovers an old acquaintance and goes rogue; presented with new behind-the-scenes content.

The Endgame (NBC), Monday 10 p.m. - “Gold Rush”

When Snow White operatives attempt to get into the Federal Reserve's vault, Val must race against time to prevent an economic collapse.

TUESDAY

Superman & Lois (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - “Into Oblivion”

Young Rock (NBC), Tuesday 8 p.m. - “Seven Bucks”

Salt (SYFY), Tuesday 8 p.m.

After a defector accuses her of spying for the Russians, a CIA officer (Angelina Jolie) goes on the run and tries to come up with a way to establish her innocence.

WWE NXT (USA), Tuesday 8 p.m. - New Episode

WWE's hottest up-and-coming Superstars compete to prove they've got what it takes; more than just evolution, it's a revolution; the entertainers, the leading men and women, the WWE Superstars of tomorrow.

Naomi (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - “Fellowship of the Disc”

Naomi must take special care to protect her identity after Jacob shares obscure information with her and Annabelle; Greg and Jennifer celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary while also considering their future and how best to protect Naomi.

WEDNESDAY

The Flash (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - “The Fire Next Time”

Barry trusts his instincts during a murder investigation, believing the suspect, despite the overwhelming evidence against him; Iris gives Allegra an opportunity to be a mentor.

Domino Masters (Fox), Wednesday 9 p.m. - “Qualifiers: Time Travel”

Four new teams create time travel-themed topples.

Kung Fu (The CW), Wednesday 9 p.m. - “The Bell”

After a mishap forces her to reevaluate her plan against Russell Tan, Nicky turns her attention to finding out what Kerwin is up to after learning he's back in the fold; Jin offers help to an old friend at the Chinatown Arts Collective.

Astrid & Lilly Save the World (SYFY), Wednesday 10 p.m. - “Doppelkopfel”

THURSDAY

HALO (Paramount Plus), Thursday - Series Premiere

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+), Thursday - New Episode

At the end of the 24th Century, and 14 years after his retirement from Starfleet, Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) is living a quiet life on his vineyard, Chateau Picard. When he is sought out by a mysterious young woman, Dahj (Isa Briones), in need of his help, he soon realizes she may have personal connections to his own.

BattleBots (Discovery), Thursday 8 p.m. - “8 Down, 8 to Go”

It's all on the line for 16 killer bots as the round of 32 concludes; spinners, lifters and flippers battle for survival in their quest for the ultimate prize.

Zombieland (SYFY), Thursday 8 p.m.

Survivors (Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone) of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles.

FRIDAY

Severance (Apple TV+), Friday - "Defiant Jazz”

Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.

Charmed (The CW), Friday 8 p.m. - “Unlucky Charmed”

Mel suddenly finds herself haunted by memories of her mysterious breakup with Ruby; Maggie's demon-hunting habit puts strain on her relationship with Jordan; a formidable new nemesis starts wreaking havoc throughout the magical world.

Jojo Rabbit (FX), Friday 10 p.m.

PREMIERE: An anti-hate satire.

SATURDAY

Dune (HBO), Saturday 8 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.

SUNDAY

Riverdale (The CW), Sunday 8 p.m. - “Chapter One Hundred and Two: Death at a Funeral”

Following the explosion at the Andrews' residence, Archie assembles a team to help rebuild his home; Jughead copes with his new reality; Veronica breaks some news to the town, which later prompts a visit from her mother.

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8 p.m. - “Pretty Whittle Liar”

Cletus discovers that his wife, Brandine, has been hiding a secret love -- of learning.

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - “The Rotten”

Outlander (Starz), Sunday 9 p.m. - “Hour of the Wolf”

Honeymooning in 1945 Scotland, a combat nurse is suddenly transported back to the 1700s.

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30 p.m. - “Prescription Heroine”

After Brian sustains an injury, Lois gets hooked on his painkillers; Cleveland refurbishes Peter's pingpong table, which becomes the hot spot in the neighborhood.

Shining Vale (Starz), Sunday 10 p.m. - “Chapter Five: The Squirrel Knew”

A dysfunctional family moves to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place.

*TV listings via Zap2it, network and streaming listings.