TV THIS WEEK: 'Moon Knight', 'Star Trek', Wizarding World Week on SYFY & more

Harry Potter marathons, Moon Knight, Young Rock and more on the schedule this week.

We’re in the magical home stretch headed toward the opening of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and SYFY’s schedule is loaded with all the Potter-verse you can handle this week. But don’t worry, there’s also plenty of zombies, Star Trek and Marvel action on TV this week.

Disney+ has a new episode of Moon Knight dropping, hopefully peeling back more of the mysterious onion that is Steven/Marc. The CW has a new installment of Flash, which is looking to slow roll the return of one of its fan favorite old stars in Robbie Amell. And AMC has the return of undead spinoff Fear the Walking Dead, and Paramount Plus has a new Star Trek: Picard.

The Wizarding World Week marathon also has movies on the schedule pretty much everyday on SYFY, and the network also has a few classic movies like Apollo 13 on the docket. NBC has a new The Endgame, new Saturday Night Live, The Blacklist and Young Rock. Prime Video has the premiere of its sci-fi western Outer Range, and Starz has the finale of Shining Vale.

Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you’ll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wizarding World Week Marathon (SYFY)

A marathon revisiting the Harry Potter films, as well as the first two Fantastic Beasts movies, will be rolling out all week on SYFY leading up to the theatrical opening of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore on April 15.

Moon Knight (Disney+), Wednesday - Episode 3

When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

The Flash (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - “Resurrection”



Barry and Chester may have found a way to stop the Black Flame from hurting anyone else; Caitlin decides to handle a situation on her own, possibly putting more innocent lives in danger.

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount Plus), Thursday - New Episode

Stuck in 2024 Los Angeles, Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) and his crew struggle to piece together clues in the past in order to fix their future.

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - “Follow Me”



Alicia takes refuge in the home of a mysterious stranger; with her fevers growing worse and Arno pursuing her at every turn, Alicia is forced to confront the failings of her past and how she will face her future.

MONDAY

Terminator: Dark Fate (TNT), Monday 8:30 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Seasoned warrior Sarah Connor joins forces with a hybrid cyborg human and the T-800 model to protect a young woman from the Rev-9 — a newly modified and seemingly indestructible liquid Terminator from the future.

The Endgame (NBC), Monday 10 p.m. - “Sleepover”



As a rogue assassin hunts Elena, Sergey and Owen grapple with a threat that can unravel their whole plan.

TUESDAY

Young Rock (NBC), Tuesday 8 p.m. - “What Business?”



Tampa, 1995: With his football dreams dashed, Dwayne asks Rocky to train him to become a wrestler; Rocky begrudgingly agrees, but when Dwayne feels he isn't progressing, he secretly turns to outside help.

WWE NXT (USA), Tuesday 8 p.m.

WWE's hottest up-and-coming Superstars compete to prove they've got what it takes; more than just evolution, it's a revolution; the entertainers, the leading men and women, the WWE Superstars of tomorrow.

WEDNESDAY

Moon Knight (Disney+), Wednesday - Episode 3

The Flash (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - “Resurrection”



Kung Fu (The CW), Wednesday 9 p.m. - “Jyu Sa”



A tip from Evan leads Nicky and Mia to a secret meeting between Juliette and a mysterious scientist; Nicky begins to question her relationship with Mia; Henry's findings lead him to an expert that may be able to help decipher his research.

Domino Masters (Fox), Wednesday 9 p.m. - “Playoffs: Vegas Night”



Four teams compete in the final night of the playoffs in an unbelievable domino toppling and chain reaction tournament with themes around a night in Vegas; the three teams whose topples come out on top continue on to the quarter-finals.

THURSDAY

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount Plus), Thursday - New Episode

Ghosts (CBS), Thursday 9 p.m. - “Attic Girl”

An '80s "mean girl" ghost named Stephanie, who died on her prom night, is awakened in the attic, triggering Sam to confront what happened on her own prom night; Alberta discovers she has another special gift.

Legacies (The CW), Thursday 9 p.m. - “Everything That Can Be Lost May Also Be Found”



Hope continues to be swirled in confusion; Kaleb wants to introduce Cleo to his world, including those who had the most profound influence on his path; Lizzy devises a plan to get in someone's good graces.

FRIDAY

Outer Range (Prime Video), Friday - Season 1

SERIES PREMIERE: Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness. A thrilling fable with hints of wry humor and supernatural mystery, Outer Range examines how we grapple with the unknown.

Charmed (The CW), Friday 8 p.m. - “The Tallyman Cometh”



Mel and Kaela must turn to Dev to try and stop the Tallyman's deadliest attack yet; Maggie is forced to do court-ordered anger management with a very unorthodox therapist.

The Blacklist (NBC), Friday 8 p.m. - “Helen Maghi”



Red chases a lead that could shed light on both Liz's death and Cooper's blackmailing; the task force experiences a major shake-up when one of its own is taken into custody.

The UnXplained (History), Friday 9 p.m. - “Secrets of Abandoned Places”



From the ancient Babylonians to modern-day urban explorers, mankind has always been fascinated by abandoned places; discovering the allure that draws people to post-apocalyptic landscapes.

SATURDAY

Apollo 13 (SYFY), Saturday 5:30 p.m.

Astronauts Jim Lovell (Tom Hanks), Fred Haise (Bill Paxton) and Jack Swigert (Kevin Bacon) try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot.

USFL Football (NBC), Saturday 7:30 p.m. - New Jersey Generals vs. Birmingham Stallions



No, it’s not sci-fi — but it is the inaugural kickoff and first game of the new spring football league the USFL. If you’re needing a break from genre, there’s a bit of football on the dial to serve as a palate cleanser.

The Forever Purge (HBO), Saturday 8 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Adela and her husband, Juan, live in Texas, where he works as a ranch hand for the wealthy Tucker family. On the morning after the Purge, a masked gang of killers attacks the Tuckers, forcing both families to band together and fight back.

Masters of Illusion (The CW), Saturday 9 p.m. - “The William Tell Experiment”



Featured magicians include My Uyen, Chipper Lowell, Eric Jones, Farrell Dillon & Trino, Kevin Li and Jonathan Goodwin.

Saturday Night Live (NBC), Saturday 11:29 p.m. - “Lizzo”



Lizzo hosts and performs in the long-running NBC sketch show.

SUNDAY

Captain America: Civil War (SYFY), Sunday 7 p.m.

Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) must pick a side when a feud between Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) leaves the Avengers in turmoil.

Riverdale (The CW), Sunday 8 p.m. - “Chapter One Hundred and Five: Folk Heroes”

To get the town of Riverdale out from under Percival's grip, Archie, Jughead and Betty devise a plan to turn Archie into a modern-day folk hero by performing a series of impossible feats; Percival takes aim at Veronica, Toni and Tabitha.

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - “Follow Me”



Shining Vale (Starz), Sunday 10:11 p.m. - “Chapter Eight: We Are Phelps”



SEASON FINALE: The shocking end of Pat's book is revealed while the Phelps family fights for their souls, individually and as a family.

*TV listings via Zap2it, network and streaming listings.