TV THIS WEEK: 'Picard,' 'The Boys: Diabolical' & 'Outlander' premiere; 'Legends' finale; 'Resident Alien'

Whatcha looking for? Space adventures, alien wackiness, animated R-rated superheroes, time travel love stories? We got it all.

It's an absolutely loaded week on TV with several high-profile season and series premieres, plus a batch of Arrowverse finales to round things out.

We still have a while to wait until the proper third season of The Boys arrives, but in the meantime, the animated anthology spinoff The Boys Presents: Diabolical drops on Prime Video this week. Paramount Plus also has the return of Star Trek: Picard for its second season, which looks to be loaded with throwbacks to The Next Generation era. HBO Max also has its pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death premiering this week, which promises plenty of Taika Waititi weirdness. Last but not least, Starz has the new season of Outlander, which aims to take us through time and pull plenty of heartstrings along the way.

Digging a bit deeper, two Arrowverse series are also wrapping up their respective seasons, with DC's Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman dropping finales this week. But don’t worry, there’s a new Superman & Lois and a new Naomi to keep the superhero action rolling. SYFY also has some new episodes on the docket, with both Resident Alien and Astrid & Lilly on the schedule.

HIGHLIGHTS

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - “Knocked Down, Knocked Up”

SEASON FINALE: Gideon is horrified when AI Gideon tells her about Gary; the Legends realize that Gwyn has broken the treaty; Sara keeps an important secret from Ava because she doesn't know how she will react.

Resident Alien (SYFY), Wednesday 9 p.m. - “An Alien in New York”

Harry and Asta travel to New York looking for one of his people, but things go horribly wrong.

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount Plus), Thursday - Season 2 Premiere

SEASON PREMIERE: At the end of the 24th Century, and 14 years after his retirement from Starfleet, Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) is living a quiet life on his vineyard, Chateau Picard, when he is sought out by a mysterious young woman, Dahj (Isa Briones), in need of his help.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical (Prime Video), Friday - Series Premiere

SERIES PREMIERE: From some of the most unhinged and maniacal minds in Hollywood today comes Diabolical, a collection of eight irreverent and emotionally shocking animated short films. Featuring stories by Seth Rogen, Awkwafina, Aisha Tyler, and more, each episode plunges elbow-deep into unseen crevices of The Boys Universe.

Outlander (Starz), Sunday 9 p.m. - “Echoes”

SEASON PREMIERE: Jamie's authority is tested when an old rival from Ardsmuir shows up.

MONDAY

The Endgame (NBC), Monday 10 p.m. - “Fairytale Wedding”

A kidnapping orchestrated by Elena puts Val to the test as her past resurfaces and becomes a part of the bigger play; the FBI Task Force contends with an unexpected turn of events in one of the banks.

The Sixth Sense (SYFY), Monday 8:45 p.m.

Not every gift is a blessing.

TUESDAY

Superman & Lois (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - “Tried and True”

Lois tells Clark that she and Chrissy plan to do a deeper dive into the Inverse Society; Lana and Sarah try to comfort each other after the fallout at Sarah's quinceañera; Jordan notices something suspicious in Jonathan's book bag.

The Empty Man (Cinemax), Tuesday 8 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: A series of mysterious disappearances in a small Midwestern town may be linked to a supernatural entity.

The Osbournes Want to Believe (Travel), Tuesday 8 p.m. - “Mysterious Creatures Beware”

A leshy makes Sharon and Ozzy question reality; Jack attempts to convince his parents that lizard people are real, and the Osbournes get chills watching footage of a mutant shark.

Naomi (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - “Homecoming”

The tension between Nathan and Anthony escalates when Anthony feels the Homecoming tradition is being disrespected by a military kid; Naomi discovers a potential new source of information; Zumbado has a run-in with Greg and Jennifer.

WEDNESDAY

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - “Knocked Down, Knocked Up”

Resident Alien (SYFY), Wednesday 9 p.m. - “An Alien in New York”

Batwoman (The CW), Wednesday 9 p.m. - "Are We Having Fun Yet?”

SEASON FINALE: Batwoman and a panicked Bat Team must race against the clock as Marquis' nefarious plan balloons into something Gotham would never have suspected; a final stand-off between brother and sister puts Ryan's life -- and new love -- on the line.

Astrid & Lilly Save the World (SYFY), Wednesday 10 p.m. - “Toenail”

Principal Varshidi gets possessed with a demonic ego; Astrid and Lilly must perform the exorcism.

THURSDAY

Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max), Thursday - Pilot

SERIES PREMIERE: The unique new comedy is loosely based on the true adventures of 18th century would-be pirate, Stede Bonnet, played by Rhys Darby. After trading in his comfortable life for one of a buccaneer, Stede becomes captain of a pirate ship, but struggles to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew. Stede’s fortunes change after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard, played by Taika Waititi.

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount Plus), Thursday - Season 2 Premiere

BattleBots (Discovery), Thursday 8 p.m. - “Put Up or Shut Up”

The penultimate week of the qualifying round has 14 of the field's most destructive bots vying for a kick at The Giant Nut; in a tactically tantalizing main event, two of the most aggressive drivers duke it out in a clash between Skorpios and Yeti.

Ghosts (CBS), Thursday 9 p.m. - “Thorapy”

When Sam and Jay have the ghosts bunk together to free up rooms for guests at the bed-and-breakfast, they learn that Thorfinn has been having night terrors, which inspires Sam to enlist a therapist to help him.

Legacies (The CW), Thursday 9 p.m. - “Follow the Sound of My Voice”

Hope and Lizzie find themselves at a carnival with an unusual cast of characters; at the Salvatore School, students speak their minds without knowing why, which makes Jed reveal a secret; Cleo works on protecting one of her classmates.

FRIDAY

Severance (Apple TV+), Friday - “The You You Are”

Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical (Prime Video), Friday - Series Premiere

The Djinn (Showtime), Friday 7:30 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: A mute boy becomes trapped in his apartment with a sinister monster after making a wish to fulfill his heart's greatest desire.

Underworld: Awakening (SYFY), Friday 9 p.m.

Vampire warrior Selene (Kate Beckinsale) escapes from her long imprisonment to find that humans have discovered the existence of vampires and lycans and are trying to wipe them out.

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life (Travel), Friday 9 p.m. - “Invitation to Evil”

An unsuspecting teen invites a jealous ghost to become friends with her.

SATURDAY

F9 (HBO), Saturday 8 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Dom Toretto and his crew come together to stop a world-shattering plot by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered: Dom's forsaken brother.

The Green Knight (Showtime), Saturday 9 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: From acclaimed director David Lowery.

SUNDAY

Killing Eve (BBC America), Sunday 8 p.m. - “Don't Get Eaten”

Eve locates Helene, who may be useful in her revenge mission against The Twelve; Villanelle's quest for change goes awry. Carolyn is pushed aside by MI6 and is forced to seek cooperation elsewhere -- she needs to find out who ordered Kenny's hit.

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8 p.m. - “Boyz N The Highlands”

Bart, Martin and the bullies are on the run for their lives when a wilderness weekend takes a chilling turn.

Outlander (Starz), Sunday 9 p.m. - “Echoes”

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - “Rogue Element”

Eugene looks for Stephanie after she mysteriously goes missing; Connie investigates a story on Trooper Davis; Carol helps Hornsby with a labor dispute at a drug farm.

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30 p.m. - “Lawyer Guy”

Peter hires the town's new lawyer, Brick Baker, to represent him in litigation against his new neighbor -- who turns out to be Brick; Brian and Stewie become lobstermen and save Rupert from the perils of the deep.

Shining Vale (Starz), Sunday 10:21 p.m. - “Chapter One: Welcome to Casa de Phelps”

SERIES PREMIERE: After an affair nearly destroys their marriage, Pat and Terry Phelps move their family from the city to a house that may be haunted in Connecticut.

