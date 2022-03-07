TV THIS WEEK: The Adam Project, Turning Red and Upload premiere; new Resident Alien & more

Ryan Reynolds brings us our new favorite sci-fi blockbuster and Pixar's latest flick arrives.

This week is loaded with blockbuster films, plus a ton of major genre TV shows ranging from alien dramedy to all your Arrowverse favorites. So strap into your time machine rocket and lets see what Pixar is cooking up.

On the film side, Netflix has the debut of its new sci-fi time travel flick The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and directed by Shawn Levy (Free Guy). It's riding some big Spielberg energy, and has a loaded A-list cast. Disney+ also has its big new Pixar flick in Turning Red, about a teenage girl who turns into a giant red panda when she gets excited. Reviews are trending solid on both, and should make for a loaded double feature this weekend.

Digging deeper, SYFY has new episodes of Resident Alien and Astrid & Lilly, and The CW has the midseason return of The Flash, plus a new episode of Superman & Lois (with Superman now under arrest by the U.S. government, it's a whole thing) and a new Naomi. The CW also has season premieres for Kung Fu and its Charmed revival. Prime Video has a new season of Greg Daniels' sci-fi comedy Upload, starring Arrowverse fave Robbie Amell.

Paramount Plus has a new Star Trek: Picard, Starz has a new Outlander, plus a new installment of its freshman series Shining Vale. Apple TV+ is also bringing the hype, with a new episode of its acclaimed sci-fi thriller Severance.

Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

Resident Alien (SYFY), Wednesday 9 p.m. - "Escape From New York"

Harry and Asta find what they are looking for, but not what they need, as danger closes in.

Kung Fu (The CW), Wednesday 9 p.m. - "Year of the Tiger: Part 1"

SEASON PREMIERE: After a break-in at the Shen residence, Nicky begins to suspect that Russell Tan may be involved; Althea begins to question whether she made the right decision reentering the workforce; an unexpected visitor rocks the family to its core.

The Adam Project (Netflix), Friday

FILM PREMIERE: A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future. Starring Ryan Reynolds from director Shawn Levy.

Turning Red (Disney+), Friday

FILM PREMIERE: Introduces Mei Lee (Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother's dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren't enough, whenever she gets too excited, she "poofs" into a giant red panda!

Upload (Prime Video), Friday - Season 2

SEASON PREMIERE: From Emmy-winning Greg Daniels (The Office) comes a hilarious new sci-fi comedy. In the future people can upload their consciousness to a luxurious digital afterlife. When party boy Nathan gets uploaded to a virtual resort he meets the down-to-earth Nora who starts as his customer service "angel," but becomes so much more as she helps him find friendship, love and purpose.

MONDAY

Snowpiercer (TNT), Monday 9 p.m. - "Ouroboros"

As the train grapples with Layton's status, he's discovering that some dreams aren't worth having; Wilford makes a shocking discovery.

The Endgame (NBC), Monday 10 p.m. - "Bury the Lede"

When a hostage's life is threatened, Elena calls upon a popular news anchor, known as America's most trusted man, to negotiate her release.

TUESDAY

Superman & Lois (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Anti-Hero"

Superman pleads with Lt. Anderson to investigate Ally Allston; Lois receives some very upsetting news; Lois helps Lana prepare to fight the good fight; Jordan is still irritated with Jonathan for lying to him.

Naomi (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - "I Am Not a Used Car Salesman"

When Naomi finds herself in dire circumstances, she's forced to seek help from Zumbado.

The Fifth Element (SYFY), Tuesday 9 p.m.

A New York City cabdriver (Bruce Willis) tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force.

WEDNESDAY

The Flash (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - "Impulsive Excessive Disorder"

After returning home from a visit for their parents' vow renewal, Bart and Nora realize that things are not exactly as they left them; the duo race to repair any fissures in the timeline and restore everything back to the way it is supposed to be.

Resident Alien (SYFY), Wednesday 9 p.m. - "Escape From New York"

Kung Fu (The CW), Wednesday 9 p.m. - "Year of the Tiger: Part 1"

Astrid & Lilly Save the World (SYFY), Wednesday 10 p.m. - "Lips"

When a sexy new monster comes to town, passion runs high and deadly.

THURSDAY

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount Plus), Thursday - New Episode

At the end of the 24th Century, and 14 years after his retirement from Starfleet, Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) is living a quiet life on his vineyard, Chateau Picard. When he is sought out by a mysterious young woman, Dahj (Isa Briones), in need of his help, he soon realizes she may have personal connections to his own.

Oz the Great and Powerful (SYFY), Thursday 5:30 p.m.

A shady circus magician (James Franco) crashes his balloon in the magical land of Oz, where he encounters three beautiful witches (Mila Kunis, Rachel Weisz, Michelle Williams) and becomes a reluctant leader in an epic battle of good vs. evil.

BattleBots (Discovery), Thursday 8 p.m. - "To The Victor, Go the Spoils"

The qualifying rounds wrap up with seven matchups, as many bots try to secure a spot in the World Championship Tournament; the field for the Round of 32 is revealed.

Legacies (The CW), Thursday 9 p.m. - "Not All Those Who Wander Are Lost"

As Aurora continues her research, she finds information that could prove very useful; Hope commands Lizzie to do things, with surprising results ensuing; Alaric, Landon and Ted work together to devise how to best use their wishes.

FRIDAY

The Adam Project (Netflix), Friday

Turning Red (Disney+), Friday

Upload (Prime Video), Friday - Season 2

Severance (Apple TV+), Friday - "The Grim Barbarity of Optics and Design"

Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in "work-life balance" is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work... and of himself.

Charmed (The CW), Friday 8 p.m. - "Not That Girl"

SEASON PREMIERE: Mel and Maggie are learning to navigate life without their sister Macy; Mel distracts herself with new flings; Maggie takes on more than her share of demon hunting; Jordan teams up with Maggie while navigating his newfound magical powers.

Zombieland (SYFY), Friday 9 p.m.

Survivors (Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone) of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles.

SATURDAY

Daredevil (SYFY), Saturday 7 p.m.

A blind man (Ben Affleck) whose other senses are extraordinary works as an attorney during the day and fights crime at night.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (TNT), Saturday 10 p.m.

Recruited by the Rebel Alliance, Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) joins forces with a spy (Diego Luna) and other resistance fighters to steal the Empire's plans for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star.

SUNDAY

Onward (Freeform), Sunday 7:35 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley embark on a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father. But when dear Mom finds out her sons are missing, she teams up with the legendary manticore to bring her beloved boys back home.

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8 p.m. - "You Won't Believe What This Episode Is About — Act Three Will Shock You!"

When Homer is erroneously blamed for leaving Santa's Little Helper locked in a hot car, footage of the incident goes viral, outraging all of Springfield and making Homer a pariah.

Killing Eve (BBC America), Sunday 8 p.m. - "A Rainbow in Beige Boots"

Having stalked Helene, a new lead allows Eve to uncover a name in The Twelve's top tier; Villanelle is rejected by Eve when she seeks help; operating abroad, Carolyn discovers more promising intel on a spate of torturous murders linked to The Twelve.

Outlander (Starz), Sunday 8:57 p.m. - "Allegiance"

Jamie struggles with his first request as Indian Agent; Roger presides over an unusual funeral; Marsali gives birth.

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - "The Lucky Ones"

Aaron and Maggie meet Gov. Pamela Milton as she tours Alexandria, Oceanside and Hilltop; Ezekiel finds himself lucky during a routine checkup; Eugene processes Max's story.

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30 p.m. - "HBO-No"

The Griffins tell their own versions of three HBO shows: "Game of Thrones," "Succession" and "Big Little Lies."

Jexi (Comedy Central), Sunday 9:30 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: A man's new cellphone turns into a technological nightmare when the artificial intelligence program becomes obsessed with him.

Shining Vale (Starz), Sunday 10:12 p.m. - "Chapter Three: The Yellow Wallpaper"

After years of writer's block, Pat finally finds her muse through the help of a narcotic; Terry's pitch to the Archdiocese of New York turns out to be the presentation from hell.

